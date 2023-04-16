Gas shortages around South Florida after flooding disrupts fuel delivery at Port Everglades

Trying to find gas in South Florida is proving to be a challenge for some as a fuel shortage continues after flooding at Port Everglades.

C.L. Conroy came across more than a dozen cars waiting for gas on her search for fuel in Pinecrest.

“It was reminding me of, you know, post hurricane times for sure,” she said.

When she was finally able to find a gas station, it only offered regular fuel. While she was able to fill her tank, a gas station attendant was closing other pumps as the station ran out of fuel.

The owner told her disruptions at Port Everglades meant he didn’t get a fuel shipment.

“Anytime there is a weather issue there is a run on gas and petroleum products. This is no different,” said Ellen Kennedy, the director of external affairs for the port.

Fort Lauderdale, where Port Everglades is, saw historic 25.91-inch rain totals on Wednesday — a 1-in-500-year storm. While the port did not close, it was not saved from the torrential downpours.

READ MORE HERE: Chest-high water, boat rescues after ‘unprecedented’ rainfall in Fort Lauderdale area

Kennedy said some of the petroleum companies that use the port were hit with enough flooding to shut them down. The weather was too severe for truck drivers to make fuel deliveries, causing shortages at gas stations across the 12 counties the port services, from Lake Okeechobee to the Florida Keys.

By Saturday, the companies already were getting back online with a long line of fuel trucks ready to start making deliveries, Kennedy said. To help ease the shortage in the meantime, petroleum companies in Tampa and Canaveral are bringing fuel to Broward.

“It takes a while to recover from a weather-related storm,” she said. “People shouldn’t panic because everything is coming back.”