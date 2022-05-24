Will gas rise to $5 per gallon or more in GA? Here’s what you need to know.

Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia, making a lot of consumers wonder if fuel will reach $5 a gallon or more.

According to AAA, the national average is at $4.59 a gallon and Georgia’s state average is $4.14 for a gallon of gas.

The Russian/Ukrainian war continues to be a large influence on current fuel prices, as embargoes on Russian oil are in place.

The spring and summer months also play a role in the price of fuel as well, which is no different from any other year. There is a significantly higher demand for fuel in the summer because people travel more for work and more families are going on vacations.

“Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said last week.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” said Haan.

Currently the cheapest places to get gas in Georgia are Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Gainesville and Warner Robins and the most expensive places to fill up are Brunswick, Atlanta and Savannah.

Here are the average prices for gas in the Middle Georgia area:

Bibb County: $4.12

Monroe County: $4.15

Crawford County: $4.15

Peach County: $4.09

Houston County: $4.10

Twiggs County: $4.19

Jones County: $4.13

In Macon, there is a $1.02 spread from the cheapest and most expensive stations to fill up. The cheapest place to get gas in Macon is at Sam’s Club (4701 Log Cabin) for $3.88 and the most expensive is at Shell (385 Coliseum Drive) for $4.90.

In Columbus, there’s a 68 cent spread. The cheapest place to fill up is at Petro (6262 Macon Road) for $3.59 and the most expensive place is Chevron (3711 Macon Road) for $4.27.

Nationally, California beats the US average, with gas prices around $6.06 and Alaska has the second highest state average for gas prices at $5.39.

Stay up to date with gas prices across the US on AAA’s website and download the GasBuddy app to see the best places to fill up in your area.