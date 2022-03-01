As gas prices go up, here’s where to find the cheapest gas in the Kansas City area

Unfortunately, your daily commute is likely costing you more than usual this year. Gas prices across the country are on the rise due to geopolitical pressures and a changing market.

According to AAA, the national average price of gas is 26 cents more than it was one month ago. In Kansas City, the average price of gas has risen 35 cents in the past month, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks gas prices nationwide.

Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass counties have an average price above $3.45 per gallon. Same for Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas counties in Kansas, according to AAA.

The surge in gas prices is due to the war in Europe, in addition to other global pressures on the oil market. Last week, the U.S. and other European countries slapped significant sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Most data shows that Kansas and Missouri still have lower gas prices than many other parts of the country. This is likely due to lower gasoline taxes and discounts on winter blend gasoline, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy.

Even as prices in both states play catch up with the rest of the country, the rate of increase is still on a sharp incline, and prices are expected to keep rising.

“I think we will continue to see prices go up. In fact, it’s not impossible that potentially by Memorial Day or so we could see the average price in Kansas City approaching $4 a gallon,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy keeps track of the cheapest gas around by compiling data from more than 11 million volunteers who submit gas prices near them. That data is then made available through the GasBuddy app and website.

Here are the cheapest spots to fill your tank around Kansas City.

$3.04

BP

21906 W 66th St, Shawnee, KS

$3.04

Murphy Express

481 N Parker St, Olathe, KS

$3.09

Cenex

7501 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO

$3.10

Cenex

27015 MO-92, Platte City, MO

$3.10

Cenex

1721 10th Ave, Leavenworth, KS

$3.12

Costco

9350 Marshall Dr, Lenexa, KS

$3.12

Fast & Fresh

9080 W 135th S, Overland Park, KS

$3.14

Sam’s Club

141 N Dean Ave, Raymore, MO