Euro hits 20-year low and gas prices surge as Putin turns off the taps - live updates

James Warrington
·10 min read
Putin gas Nord Stream energy crisis Europe blackouts rationing - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Putin gas Nord Stream energy crisis Europe blackouts rationing - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The euro has slumped to a 20-year low while gas prices surged after Putin halted flows through a key pipeline to Europe indefinitely.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 35pc after Gazprom’s decision late on Friday not to turn the Nord Stream pipeline back on after three days of maintenance.

Meanwhile, the euro sank below $0.99 for the first time in two decades in a sign the energy crisis could spark wider economic and financial turmoil.

Russia blamed the Nord Stream shutdown on an oil leak at a gas turbine that helps pump the fuel into the pipeline.

But EU leaders had been bracing for weeks for Putin to cut off supplies, and the move came after the bloc outlined plans for a price cap on Russian oil.

Sweden and Finland both created emergency backstops over the weekend to help energy companies struggling with soaring prices and prevent an “energy industry Lehman Brothers” moment.

The energy crisis will also be the main topic on the agenda for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak when the new prime minister is confirmed today.

09:44 AM

European shares slide on Putin's gas shutdown

European shares have sunk into the red this morning after Russia halted gas supplies through Nord Stream.

The continent-wide Stoxx 600 index fell 1.7pc in the first hour of trading, while Germany's DAX sank 3.1pc, heading for its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months.

German utilities including Uniper, RWE, E.ON and PNE dropped between 2.9pc and 10pc.

EU leaders will meet later this week to discuss emergency measures amid fears the energy crisis will lead to blackouts and rationing this winter and push the region into recession.

09:33 AM

Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue back by Saudis

Aston Martin Saudi Arabia - &nbsp;REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Aston Martin Saudi Arabia - REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Aston Martin has confirmed a £575m rights issue supported by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The luxury car brand it will launch the rights issue – a share offer to current investors intended to raise new cash –as part of a previously-announced £653m fundraising.

Aston Martin said the new funding will be used to pay down its debts and to improve the firm's liquidity.

The car maker said its rights issue had received "irrevocable commitments" from investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz.

PIF, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, one of the biggest in the world.

09:17 AM

Get used to higher energy bills, Philip Hammond warns Brits

Philip Hammond energy bills - John Nguyen/JNVisuals
Philip Hammond energy bills - John Nguyen/JNVisuals

Philip Hammond, the Tory former chancellor, has warned that households must get used to higher energy bills.

Jack Maidment has more:

Lord Hammond said the next government must take action to combat the short term "war effect" on energy prices but he stressed that people must be "realistic" that "energy prices are not going to go back to where they were 18 months ago".

He said that "this winter, the next six, nine months is going to be extremely difficult" and the UK must avoid a "wage/price spiral" where wages chase prices, leading to "entrenched inflation that we simply can't get rid of".

Lord Hammond said that if the nation can "hold our nerve" he believes that inflation will start to fall from the spring next year.

09:08 AM

Pound slides to new low ahead of PM announcement

Sterling has slumped to a fresh post-pandemic low as Russia halted gas flows through the Nord Stream pipeline and traders awaited the outcome of the Tory leadership election.

The pound fell as low as $1.1444 – its weakest level against the dollar since March 2020. Against the euro it was largely unchanged at 86.44p.

The pound has been one of the worst performing currencies this year amid surging inflation, a looming economic slowdown and political uncertainty.

The latest slide comes just hours before Liz Truss is expected to be named as Britain's next prime minister.

08:40 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 slid in early trading as investors remain on edge ahead of the naming of the new prime minister.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc after shedding more than 1pc last week amid fears about surging prices and a looming economic slowdown.

Banking stocks, which are sensitive to interest rate rises, were the biggest drag, with HSBCBarclays and Lloyds all in the red.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals was the biggest faller, falling about 7pc even as its full-year revenue met expectations.

Energy and mining stocks were the main winner. BP and Shell both posted moderate gains as investors looked ahead to possible output cuts at an Opec meeting later today.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slumped 0.9pc. Countryside Partnerships jumped more than 5pc after receiving a £1.25bn takeover offer from Vistry.

08:22 AM

Vistry buys rival housebuilder Countryside for £1.25bn

Housebuilder Vistry Group has snapped up rival Countryside in a £1.25bn deal amid signs the property market is starting to run out of steam.

The cash and share offer totals about 249p a share and marks a 9.1pc premium to Countryside's closing price on Friday. It follows a Telegraph report that Vistry was exploring a bid.

The deal will see the Countryside brand added to Vistry's existing stable including Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Drew Smith.

Countryside put itself up for sale in June after rejecting two unsolicited takeover bids from US investor Inclusive Capital worth up to £1.5bn. It also faced pressure from activist Browning West to sell the business.

In-Cap said it was withdrawing from the bidding process and supported Vistry's offer.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said the deal "will create a leader in the Partnerships housing sector, with the scale and expertise to accelerate profitable growth across both partnerships and housebuilding, and expand the delivery of much needed affordable housing across England".

Read more on this story: Housebuilder plots takeover amid hopes of construction boom under Truss

08:08 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng: UK can afford to borrow more

Kwasi Kwarteng Liz Truss - &nbsp;TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Kwasi Kwarteng Liz Truss - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Government under Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to provide support with energy bills but will be responsible with public finances, Kwasi Kwarteng has said.

Mr Kwarteng, who's tipped to be Chancellor under Ms Truss, sought to reassure investors amid reports she's preparing a package of direct support and tax cuts worth up to £100bn.

He wrote in the Financial Times:

Given the severity of the crisis we face, there will need to be some fiscal loosening to help people through the winter. That is absolutely the right thing to do in these exceptionally difficult times.

We know households are worried, and decisive action is needed to get families and businesses through this winter and the next. They need certainty.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 falls at the open

The FTSE 100 has lost ground at the open as markets digest Putin's latest gas cuts and the mood remains nervous ahead of the announcement of the new prime minister later today.

The blue-chip index fell 0.7pc to 7,232 points.

07:52 AM

Euro sinks to 20-year low against dollar

In a further sign of the economic impact of Putin's gas cuts, the euro has tumbled to a 20-year low against the dollar.

The euro fell 0.7pc to $0.9884 in early trading. That's its first fall below $0.99 in two decades and its lowest since December 2002.

The common currency has continued to weaken since the start of the year as the energy crisis threatens to push the bloc into recession.

But the latest fall comes after Russia said the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe will remain shut indefinitely.

07:46 AM

Europe races to stave off energy crisis

Europe is racing to stave off an energy crisis this winter that's threatening to turn into an economic and financial crisis too.

Putin's decision to halt gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline has left the bloc rushing to put emergency measures in place.

Countries are now working out how to curb demand dramatically and also prevent wild market swings that could spark wider market disruption.

Sweden and Finland created emergency backstops at the weekend to help utilities struggling with collateral requirements in a bid to prevent a “Lehman” moment.

EU energy ministers are also set to discuss radical proposals to curb power prices when they hold an emergency meeting on Friday – including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading.

The bloc has been building its gas stockpiles, with storage sites nearly 82pc full. Germany's storage is now 86pc full.

But Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's Federal Network Agency energy regulator, warned last month that even with gas storage at 95pc, there would only be enough for two-and-a-half months of demand if Russia switched off flows.

07:38 AM

Putin's Nord Stream shutdown drives up gas prices

Good morning.

We start the week with another surge in gas prices after Putin cut off supplies through the crucial Nord Stream pipeline.

The gas link was due to restart on Saturday after three days of planned maintenance. But Gazprom made a last-minute decision on Friday not to restart supplies, blaming an oil leak.

EU leaders had been bracing for such an outcome as Putin continues to use energy supplies as a weapon.

The bloc is now rushing to roll out emergency measures to prevent blackouts and rationing this winter as the energy crisis threatens to push the region into recession.

5 things to start your day

1) Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged - She is expected to lift the ban on drilling 'within days' of becoming prime minister

2) Truss confirms belief in Bank of England independence - The Foreign Secretary says it would be "completely wrong" for her to dictate the path of interest rates

3) Virgin Money staff to display pronouns on name badges - It follows moves by other banks NatWest, HSBC and Halifax

4) Matalan searches for a buyer as brutal high street conditions take their toll - The founding family has hoisted a "for sale" sign over the discount retail chain, as it grapples with the bruising conditions on the high street.

5) Britain’s pubs confront a bleak winter as energy costs spiral - For many pub landlords, there is little they can do to try to keep their heads above water

What happened overnight

Asian shares slipped this morning while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe.

Markets face more uncertainty from US-China tension – the Biden administration is considering moves to curb US investment in Chinese technology firms and will allow Trump-era merchandise import tariffs to continue while the levies are reviewed.

News of more coronavirus lockdowns in China added to the jittery mood, with blue chips down 0.6pc. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1pc, and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.3pc.

Coming up

Corporate: Dechra Pharmaceuticals (full-year results)

Economics: Composite PMI (UK, EU), services PMI (UK, EU, China), retail sales (UK, EU)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt