Gas prices: Regina sees biggest weekly drop among Canadian cities

Gas prices fell the most in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city between Nov. 9 and 16. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)

Gas prices in Regina fell the most among Canadian cities this week, as sharp increases in two Northern Ontario hubs helped push average nationwide rates higher.

The average price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city fell 5.1 cents between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 to $1.478 per litre. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, Calgary capped the seven-day stretch with the lowest price at the pump, at $1.31 per litre.

Savings in the Prairies weren’t enough to offset rising prices in Ontario and Quebec. The ever-volatile city of Sarnia, Ont. booked the biggest gain this week, followed by North Bay, Ont. and Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Maritimes saw the biggest drops, with prices losing about three cents per litre in cities like Halifax, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown.

Royal Bank economist Carrie Freestone says spending on gasoline remained strong last months as consumers looked elsewhere to tighten their belts.

"Canadians swapped vacations and dinners out for gasoline and clothing purchases in October," she wrote in a report on Thursday.

Gasoline and diesel were a key driver of higher manufacturing sales in September, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The federal agency said sales of petroleum and coal products rose 6.3 per cent to $9.1 billion, the highest level since January.

Looking back at the summer of 2023, Canadian gasoline consumption peaked above 2019's pre-pandemic levels, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

“The strength in gas consumption comes despite gains being made in the overall fuel efficiency of the fleet through growing ZEV vehicle sales and the improved efficiency of ICE vehicles,” managing partner Andrew King wrote in research published on Wednesday.

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations hit a record 13.3 per cent share in Canada during the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global Mobility data released Wednesday. The previous all-time high of 10.5 per cent was reached in the previous quarter.

Story continues

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Nov. 9 Nov. 16 Price change Canada Average (V) 153.5 154.7 1.2 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 180.1 184.1 4 VICTORIA 179.9 179.9 0 PRINCE GEORGE 163.6 163.6 0 KAMLOOPS 168.3 168.3 0 KELOWNA 167.9 166.9 -1 FORT ST. JOHN 164.9 165.1 0.2 ABBOTSFORD 167.9 171.9 4 YELLOWKNIFE 168.9 168.9 0 CALGARY* 132.8 131 -1.8 RED DEER 136.9 136.9 0 EDMONTON 135.2 133 -2.2 LETHBRIDGE 143.3 140.5 -2.8 LLOYDMINSTER 134.9 134.9 0 GRANDE PRAIRIE 141.9 141.9 0 REGINA* 152.9 147.8 -5.1 SASKATOON 144.1 142.8 -1.3 PRINCE ALBERT 145.6 143.9 -1.7 MOOSE JAW 152.9 151.4 -1.5 WINNIPEG * 152.9 152.9 0 BRANDON 155.9 155.9 0 CITY OF TORONTO* 147.7 149.6 1.9 BRAMPTON 146.8 148.6 1.8 ETOBICOKE 147.4 149.9 2.5 MISSISSAUGA 147.4 149.1 1.7 NORTH YORK 147.8 150 2.2 SCARBOROUGH 147.4 149.4 2 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 148.1 149.9 1.8 OTTAWA 146.7 150 3.3 KINGSTON 144.1 145.5 1.4 PETERBOROUGH 141 147.5 6.5 WINDSOR 147.2 149 1.8 LONDON 148.1 149.8 1.7 SUDBURY 151.2 153.6 2.4 SAULT STE MARIE 153.1 151.7 -1.4 THUNDER BAY 151.7 159 7.3 NORTH BAY 148.5 156.1 7.6 TIMMINS 159.8 157.1 -2.7 HAMILTON 146.6 148.8 2.2 ST. CATHARINES 143.6 143.4 -0.2 BARRIE 147 149.2 2.2 BRANTFORD 146.2 146.9 0.7 GUELPH 147.5 149.6 2.1 KITCHENER 148 150 2 OSHAWA 145.9 147.8 1.9 SARNIA 138.1 146.3 8.2 MONTRÉAL* 160 162.5 2.5 QUÉBEC 166.6 169.3 2.7 SHERBROOKE 164.8 166.6 1.8 GASPÉ 166.4 168.7 2.3 CHICOUTIMI 147 151.5 4.5 RIMOUSKI 169.4 167.4 -2 TROIS RIVIÈRES 166.2 167.4 1.2 DRUMMONDVILLE 162.3 162.3 0 VAL D'OR 164.6 164.6 0 GATINEAU 151.2 158 6.8 SAINT JOHN* 160.4 158.7 -1.7 FREDERICTON 160.9 159.2 -1.7 MONCTON 161.2 159.5 -1.7 BATHURST 161.3 159.3 -2 EDMUNDSTON 160.5 158.9 -1.6 MIRAMICHI 162.2 160.6 -1.6 CAMPBELLTON 162.3 160.6 -1.7 SUSSEX 160.4 158.3 -2.1 WOODSTOCK 162.2 160.5 -1.7 HALIFAX* 162.2 159.1 -3.1 SYDNEY 164.1 161 -3.1 YARMOUTH 163.2 160.1 -3.1 TRURO 163.3 160.2 -3.1 KENTVILLE 162.7 159.7 -3 NEW GLASGOW 163.3 160.2 -3.1 CHARLOTTETOWN* 161.5 158.6 -2.9 ST JOHNS* 166.9 168.8 1.9 GANDER 169.5 171.3 1.8 LABRADOR CITY 173.5 175.4 1.9 CORNER BROOK 167.7 169.5 1.8 GRAND FALLS 169.5 171.3 1.8

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.