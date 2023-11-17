Gas prices: Regina sees biggest weekly drop among Canadian cities
Gas prices in Regina fell the most among Canadian cities this week, as sharp increases in two Northern Ontario hubs helped push average nationwide rates higher.
The average price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city fell 5.1 cents between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 to $1.478 per litre. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, Calgary capped the seven-day stretch with the lowest price at the pump, at $1.31 per litre.
Savings in the Prairies weren’t enough to offset rising prices in Ontario and Quebec. The ever-volatile city of Sarnia, Ont. booked the biggest gain this week, followed by North Bay, Ont. and Thunder Bay, Ont.
The Maritimes saw the biggest drops, with prices losing about three cents per litre in cities like Halifax, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown.
Royal Bank economist Carrie Freestone says spending on gasoline remained strong last months as consumers looked elsewhere to tighten their belts.
"Canadians swapped vacations and dinners out for gasoline and clothing purchases in October," she wrote in a report on Thursday.
Gasoline and diesel were a key driver of higher manufacturing sales in September, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The federal agency said sales of petroleum and coal products rose 6.3 per cent to $9.1 billion, the highest level since January.
Looking back at the summer of 2023, Canadian gasoline consumption peaked above 2019's pre-pandemic levels, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.
“The strength in gas consumption comes despite gains being made in the overall fuel efficiency of the fleet through growing ZEV vehicle sales and the improved efficiency of ICE vehicles,” managing partner Andrew King wrote in research published on Wednesday.
Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations hit a record 13.3 per cent share in Canada during the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global Mobility data released Wednesday. The previous all-time high of 10.5 per cent was reached in the previous quarter.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Nov. 9
Nov. 16
Price change
Canada Average (V)
153.5
154.7
1.2
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
180.1
184.1
4
VICTORIA
179.9
179.9
0
PRINCE GEORGE
163.6
163.6
0
KAMLOOPS
168.3
168.3
0
KELOWNA
167.9
166.9
-1
FORT ST. JOHN
164.9
165.1
0.2
ABBOTSFORD
167.9
171.9
4
YELLOWKNIFE
168.9
168.9
0
CALGARY*
132.8
131
-1.8
RED DEER
136.9
136.9
0
EDMONTON
135.2
133
-2.2
LETHBRIDGE
143.3
140.5
-2.8
LLOYDMINSTER
134.9
134.9
0
GRANDE PRAIRIE
141.9
141.9
0
REGINA*
152.9
147.8
-5.1
SASKATOON
144.1
142.8
-1.3
PRINCE ALBERT
145.6
143.9
-1.7
MOOSE JAW
152.9
151.4
-1.5
WINNIPEG *
152.9
152.9
0
BRANDON
155.9
155.9
0
CITY OF TORONTO*
147.7
149.6
1.9
BRAMPTON
146.8
148.6
1.8
ETOBICOKE
147.4
149.9
2.5
MISSISSAUGA
147.4
149.1
1.7
NORTH YORK
147.8
150
2.2
SCARBOROUGH
147.4
149.4
2
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
148.1
149.9
1.8
OTTAWA
146.7
150
3.3
KINGSTON
144.1
145.5
1.4
PETERBOROUGH
141
147.5
6.5
WINDSOR
147.2
149
1.8
LONDON
148.1
149.8
1.7
SUDBURY
151.2
153.6
2.4
SAULT STE MARIE
153.1
151.7
-1.4
THUNDER BAY
151.7
159
7.3
NORTH BAY
148.5
156.1
7.6
TIMMINS
159.8
157.1
-2.7
HAMILTON
146.6
148.8
2.2
ST. CATHARINES
143.6
143.4
-0.2
BARRIE
147
149.2
2.2
BRANTFORD
146.2
146.9
0.7
GUELPH
147.5
149.6
2.1
KITCHENER
148
150
2
OSHAWA
145.9
147.8
1.9
SARNIA
138.1
146.3
8.2
MONTRÉAL*
160
162.5
2.5
QUÉBEC
166.6
169.3
2.7
SHERBROOKE
164.8
166.6
1.8
GASPÉ
166.4
168.7
2.3
CHICOUTIMI
147
151.5
4.5
RIMOUSKI
169.4
167.4
-2
TROIS RIVIÈRES
166.2
167.4
1.2
DRUMMONDVILLE
162.3
162.3
0
VAL D'OR
164.6
164.6
0
GATINEAU
151.2
158
6.8
SAINT JOHN*
160.4
158.7
-1.7
FREDERICTON
160.9
159.2
-1.7
MONCTON
161.2
159.5
-1.7
BATHURST
161.3
159.3
-2
EDMUNDSTON
160.5
158.9
-1.6
MIRAMICHI
162.2
160.6
-1.6
CAMPBELLTON
162.3
160.6
-1.7
SUSSEX
160.4
158.3
-2.1
WOODSTOCK
162.2
160.5
-1.7
HALIFAX*
162.2
159.1
-3.1
SYDNEY
164.1
161
-3.1
YARMOUTH
163.2
160.1
-3.1
TRURO
163.3
160.2
-3.1
KENTVILLE
162.7
159.7
-3
NEW GLASGOW
163.3
160.2
-3.1
CHARLOTTETOWN*
161.5
158.6
-2.9
ST JOHNS*
166.9
168.8
1.9
GANDER
169.5
171.3
1.8
LABRADOR CITY
173.5
175.4
1.9
CORNER BROOK
167.7
169.5
1.8
GRAND FALLS
169.5
171.3
1.8
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
