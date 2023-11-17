Advertisement

Gas prices: Regina sees biggest weekly drop among Canadian cities

Jeff Lagerquist
Gas prices fell the most in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city between Nov. 9 and 16.
Gas prices fell the most in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city between Nov. 9 and 16. (RunPhoto via Getty Images)

Gas prices in Regina fell the most among Canadian cities this week, as sharp increases in two Northern Ontario hubs helped push average nationwide rates higher.

The average price of regular gasoline in Saskatchewan’s second-largest city fell 5.1 cents between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 to $1.478 per litre. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, Calgary capped the seven-day stretch with the lowest price at the pump, at $1.31 per litre.

Savings in the Prairies weren’t enough to offset rising prices in Ontario and Quebec. The ever-volatile city of Sarnia, Ont. booked the biggest gain this week, followed by North Bay, Ont. and Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Maritimes saw the biggest drops, with prices losing about three cents per litre in cities like Halifax, Sydney, N.S., and Charlottetown.

Royal Bank economist Carrie Freestone says spending on gasoline remained strong last months as consumers looked elsewhere to tighten their belts.

"Canadians swapped vacations and dinners out for gasoline and clothing purchases in October," she wrote in a report on Thursday.

Gasoline and diesel were a key driver of higher manufacturing sales in September, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The federal agency said sales of petroleum and coal products rose 6.3 per cent to $9.1 billion, the highest level since January.

Looking back at the summer of 2023, Canadian gasoline consumption peaked above 2019's pre-pandemic levels, according to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.

“The strength in gas consumption comes despite gains being made in the overall fuel efficiency of the fleet through growing ZEV vehicle sales and the improved efficiency of ICE vehicles,” managing partner Andrew King wrote in research published on Wednesday.

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations hit a record 13.3 per cent share in Canada during the third quarter, according to the latest S&P Global Mobility data released Wednesday. The previous all-time high of 10.5 per cent was reached in the previous quarter.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Nov. 9

Nov. 16

Price change

Canada Average (V)

153.5

154.7

1.2

WHITEHORSE

189.9

189.9

0

VANCOUVER*

180.1

184.1

4

VICTORIA

179.9

179.9

0

PRINCE GEORGE

163.6

163.6

0

KAMLOOPS

168.3

168.3

0

KELOWNA

167.9

166.9

-1

FORT ST. JOHN

164.9

165.1

0.2

ABBOTSFORD

167.9

171.9

4

YELLOWKNIFE

168.9

168.9

0

CALGARY*

132.8

131

-1.8

RED DEER

136.9

136.9

0

EDMONTON

135.2

133

-2.2

LETHBRIDGE

143.3

140.5

-2.8

LLOYDMINSTER

134.9

134.9

0

GRANDE PRAIRIE

141.9

141.9

0

REGINA*

152.9

147.8

-5.1

SASKATOON

144.1

142.8

-1.3

PRINCE ALBERT

145.6

143.9

-1.7

MOOSE JAW

152.9

151.4

-1.5

WINNIPEG *

152.9

152.9

0

BRANDON

155.9

155.9

0

CITY OF TORONTO*

147.7

149.6

1.9

BRAMPTON

146.8

148.6

1.8

ETOBICOKE

147.4

149.9

2.5

MISSISSAUGA

147.4

149.1

1.7

NORTH YORK

147.8

150

2.2

SCARBOROUGH

147.4

149.4

2

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

148.1

149.9

1.8

OTTAWA

146.7

150

3.3

KINGSTON

144.1

145.5

1.4

PETERBOROUGH

141

147.5

6.5

WINDSOR

147.2

149

1.8

LONDON

148.1

149.8

1.7

SUDBURY

151.2

153.6

2.4

SAULT STE MARIE

153.1

151.7

-1.4

THUNDER BAY

151.7

159

7.3

NORTH BAY

148.5

156.1

7.6

TIMMINS

159.8

157.1

-2.7

HAMILTON

146.6

148.8

2.2

ST. CATHARINES

143.6

143.4

-0.2

BARRIE

147

149.2

2.2

BRANTFORD

146.2

146.9

0.7

GUELPH

147.5

149.6

2.1

KITCHENER

148

150

2

OSHAWA

145.9

147.8

1.9

SARNIA

138.1

146.3

8.2

MONTRÉAL*

160

162.5

2.5

QUÉBEC

166.6

169.3

2.7

SHERBROOKE

164.8

166.6

1.8

GASPÉ

166.4

168.7

2.3

CHICOUTIMI

147

151.5

4.5

RIMOUSKI

169.4

167.4

-2

TROIS RIVIÈRES

166.2

167.4

1.2

DRUMMONDVILLE

162.3

162.3

0

VAL D'OR

164.6

164.6

0

GATINEAU

151.2

158

6.8

SAINT JOHN*

160.4

158.7

-1.7

FREDERICTON

160.9

159.2

-1.7

MONCTON

161.2

159.5

-1.7

BATHURST

161.3

159.3

-2

EDMUNDSTON

160.5

158.9

-1.6

MIRAMICHI

162.2

160.6

-1.6

CAMPBELLTON

162.3

160.6

-1.7

SUSSEX

160.4

158.3

-2.1

WOODSTOCK

162.2

160.5

-1.7

HALIFAX*

162.2

159.1

-3.1

SYDNEY

164.1

161

-3.1

YARMOUTH

163.2

160.1

-3.1

TRURO

163.3

160.2

-3.1

KENTVILLE

162.7

159.7

-3

NEW GLASGOW

163.3

160.2

-3.1

CHARLOTTETOWN*

161.5

158.6

-2.9

ST JOHNS*

166.9

168.8

1.9

GANDER

169.5

171.3

1.8

LABRADOR CITY

173.5

175.4

1.9

CORNER BROOK

167.7

169.5

1.8

GRAND FALLS

169.5

171.3

1.8

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

