How are gas prices looking in Florida? What to know about where things are heading

Gas prices are going up and down and up again from week to week.

They’re back up again this week, with the price at he pump increasing more than 11 cents a gallon so far, according to GasBuddy, a fuel monitoring service that surveyed nearly 1,700 stations in the Miami area.

As spring and summer driving season gears up, prices might continue to climb, experts say.

Here’s what to know heading into the week:

Cheapest and most expensive gas in the Miami area

▪ The cheapest gas in the Miami area: $3.16 a gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of about 1,700 stations in the region.

▪ The highest price: $4.74 a gallon.

▪ The average price: $3.58, up 11.4 cents a gallon from last week.

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.58. That’s 12 cents more than last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Cape Coral: $3.56 a gallon

Naples: $3.61

Sarasota: $3.56

Most expensive areas: West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples, Fort Lauderdale

Least expensive areas: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.60.

What the experts are saying

▪ Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps.”

▪ Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman: “It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week.”

How to find cheap gas near you

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.