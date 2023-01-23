Gas prices just shot up in the Miami area. How bad is it and are more increases ahead?

Commuters are feeling a bigger pinch at the pump this week. And possibly beyond.

Gas prices in the Miami area increased more than 12 cents over last week to average $3.42 a gallon, according to fuel monitoring service GasBuddy. For perspective, that’s 35.9 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.

The rest of the country is feeling the price increases, too.

Blame national and global economic forces for how much you are paying at the pump, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. And it looks like the trend will continue, he said.

“Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter,” De Haan said. “Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

READ MORE: How to find cheap gas near you — and options to get around South Florida without a car

Here’s a breakdown of prices in South Florida, the state and across the country:

Cheapest and most expensive gas in the Miami area

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.95 a gallon on Monday, and the highest price $4.99. The average price: $3.42, up 12.6 cents a gallon from last week.

Florida average price

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.41

Gas prices around Florida

Areas around the state and their average gas prices, according to GasBuddy:

Cape Coral: $3.36 a gallon, up 15.4 cents from last week’s $3.21

Naples: $3.41 a gallon, up 11.3 cents from last week’s $3.29

Sarasota: $3.38 a gallon, up 17 cents from last week’s $3.21

U.S. average price

The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.42

How to find cheap gas near you

Several apps, including GasBuddy, Waze and Gas Guru, can help find the cheapest fuel near you. You can also carpool or take public transportation if you want to avoid fueling up. Some transit options are even free.

County-by-county gas prices in Florida

Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.