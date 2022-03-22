Gas prices hampering snowmobile culture, west coast enthusiasts say

Dave Callahan owns Central Service Recreation in Stephenville. (Colleen Connors/CBC - image credit)

Colleen Connors/CBC

Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula is usually buzzing with the sound of snowmobiles skidding across trails. But residents say this year is quieter—and it's not for lack of snow.

Cecil Ryan of St. George's is one of many who relies on snowmobiles for social activity as well as for running daily errands.

"Even getting firewood nowadays, it's almost cheaper to buy firewood for someone that's already got it cut," he said. "But to go in and get our own nowadays just to burn the gas and the chainsaw and the snowmobile, it's almost not worth it.

Ryan said he uses his snowmobile for recreational outings as well as for running errands. Skyrocketing gas prices in the weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine have made it almost impossible for him to continue his weekly routines.

"It's hard to go riding when it costs, like, $90 to fill it up instead of $50," he said. "I went again yesterday for a ride, but it cost me $90 to go for a ride in the country. It's a strain on the pocketbook."

Even transporting his snowmobile to the trails in St. George's is proving to be a challenge.

Submitted by Donnie O'Keefe

"And that, of course, is over $40, just to get up there in the truck. So it affects everything," he said.

Snowmobiling 'more than a pastime' for many

Dave Callahan, an avid snowmobiler and owner of Central Service Recreation in Stephenville, says he's seen a notable drop in business this year.

Callahan says the west coast is ripe with snowmobile enthusiasts, but those he's spoken to are opting for fewer rides to save on cash.

He says the loss of a cherished activity is significant for a community like his.

"[Snowmobiling] is not a pastime—it's kind of a lifestyle. It's a bit of what you are and who you are," he said. "People combine the social side of snowmobiling more than just about any outdoor activity that I know."

Callahan said he hasn't come close to his typical tally of 3,000 kilometres a year.

Story continues

Ryan, who averages about 5,000 kilometres per year, said he's racked up less than a third of that mileage.

"It's something that we all have to deal with, but it's not fair to us because it's something that we enjoy," he said.

"If it was cheaper I would have done a lot more kilometre this winter I would say. But you've got to pick and choose pick the best days to use a bit of gas, right?"

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador