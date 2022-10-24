Are gas prices in Florida up or down? What about Miami? Use this interactive map to see

Gas prices in the Miami area dropped more than 5 cents a gallon over the past week, according to a survey by fuel monitor GasBuddy released on Monday.

To start the week, gas is averaging $3.35 a gallon, according to the survey of nearly 1,700 stations in Miami-Dade County. According to the survey, the least expensive gas in the area was $3.03 a gallon and the most expensive $4.39.

In Florida, the average price per gallon as of Monday has also dropped to $3.35 a gallon, according to AAA, the auto club organization. The national average is $3.79.

“Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. “Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

Check out the interactive map below showing the average gas prices in each of Florida 67 counties. Just hover over an area and the information will pop up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.