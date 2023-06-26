Gas prices have dropped in Florida as travelers hit the road. How much can you save?

If you’re hitting the road for vacation this week, we have some good news: Gas prices have dropped.

But will the trend continue as we head toward the Fourth of July?

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.34 a gallon Monday, down 6.2 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy, a fuel-monitoring service that surveyed nearly 1,700 stations in the region. Cheapest gas in the Miami area $2.89 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.38, according to AAA.

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.51, according to AAA

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.35, down 6 cents a gallon from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.34

Naples: $3.43

Orlando: $3.30

Panama City: $3.30

Pensacola: $3.28

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.31

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.57.

What the experts are saying

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman: “Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks. Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.