Gas prices have dropped for 50 consecutive days

Gas pump Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Gas prices fell for a 50th consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping to a national average of $4.16 per gallon of regular gasoline, according to The Wall Street Journal and the American Automobile Association.

This represents a 17 percent drop from the June 15 peak of $5.02, due largely to a decline in global demand. Texas has the country's cheapest gas, averaging $3.64 per gallon, while California still tops the list at $5.56 per gallon.

President Biden, whose approval rating has been dragged down where the anglerfish swim by inflation and high gas prices, took a victory lap. "More than half of all gas stations across the United States now offer gas for less than $4 a gallon," he tweeted.

But plenty of people still weren't satisfied, with several of the president's critics pointing out that gas is still almost two dollars a gallon more expensive than it was when Biden took office.

More than half of all gas stations across the United States now offer gas for less than $4 a gallon. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

