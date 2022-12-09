Gas prices drop by nearly 20 cents per litre in parts of Labrador

Gasoline prices are dropping by nearly 20 cents per liter in parts of Labrador. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press - image credit)

In an unexpected fuel price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board lifted its seasonal price freeze Friday to reflect the winter resupply for areas of Labrador.

The lifted freeze allowed gasoline to drop by 19.7 cents per litre in the Straits to Red Bay, Labrador south including Lodge Bay and Cartwright, coastal Labrador south, central Labrador and the coastal north.

"The winter resupply of product … has commenced and is expected to be completed by mid-December," reads the PUB's media release.

"Based on the information provided to the board with respect to delivery dates, product cost, inventory levels and inventory turnover rates the board has determined that it is appropriate to adjust maximum prices in these zones at this time."

For the rest of the province, regular gasoline prices also decreased by 7.8 cents per litre.

Customers will now pay $1.52 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.54 on the Burin Peninsula, $1.55 in central Newfoundland, between $1.53 and $1.54 on the west coast of the island and between a $1.54 and $1.56 on the Northern Peninsula.

Diesel prices are also down Friday, dropping by 13.4 cents per litre.

Furnace oil decreased by 12.19 cents per litre while stove oil is down 12.37 cents on the island and 11.38 cents in western Labrador and Churchill Falls.

