Gas prices dip, while all other fuels increase across N.L. for the 2nd time this week

Gasoline prices are down, but all other fuels are up again Thursday, as part of the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly price adjustment

Regular gasoline has decreased by up to 4.9 cents per litre, meaning customers in Newfoundland are paying $1.81 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.83 on the Burin Peninsula and in central, $1.85 in Springdale, $1.81 in the Corner Brook area and between $1.82 and $1.84 on the Northern Peninsula.

Customers in Labrador, meanwhile, are paying $2.28 per litre in the Straits, $2.32 in the south, $2.16 in central Labrador, $1.87 in western Labrador and $1.90 in Churchill Falls.

Prices have changed in the Straits, Labrador South and coastal Labrador South's drum delivery area for the first time since late June, when maximum price adjustments were suspended until the region was resupplied with fuel.

The PUB said that resupply has happened, meaning the suspension has lifted and prices have decreased for those three areas. These prices will also now remain in place until another resupply.

Meanwhile, diesel, home heating oil and stove oil have increased for the second time this week after an unscheduled price adjustment saw each product jump in price on Tuesday.

Diesel is up another 5.9 cents per litre Thursday, while home heating oil and stove oil have both jumped by 5.14 cents per litre.

Propane increased slightly by 0.4 cents per litre.

