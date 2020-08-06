Gas prices dip to lowest level since mid-June

Gas and diesel prices dropped Thursday morning in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the cost of driving to the lowest level in seven weeks.

Gas prices dropped 2.4 cents a litre, although the change may be slightly less in some pricing zones because of rounding.

The Public Utilities Board, which regulates fuel prices in Newfoundland and Labrador, announced the change in its weekly price setting.

The change means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula — where prices are lowest — can now sell for no more than $1.048. Some retailers charge less to attract customers.

Gas prices have generally been on the rise since early May, after they cratered in late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, is down 0.97 cents a litre Thursday. Stove oil for heating is down by the same amount.

Propane for heating is down by half a cent per litre.

The PUB will mark its next price setting on Aug. 13.

The interactive chart below shows local prices reported to GasBuddy.com in different retail areas.

