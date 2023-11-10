Advertisement

Gas prices: Declines in Canada accelerate, led by the GTA and Maritimes

Jeff Lagerquist
·4 min read
Average gas prices fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to data from Kalibrate. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices fell at a sharper pace this week in Canada, led by steady declines across Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.

Sarnia, Ont. stood out once again as the most volatile region for the average price of regular gasoline, booking a 14.3 cent per litre drop between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. The Canada-U.S. border town has seen prices whip-saw in recent weeks.

Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing through the Atlantic region. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, the average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535, adding to a 1.1 per cent drop last week.

Gas prices fell or were flat in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Kalibrate clocked a significant increase, with Abbotsford, B.C. seeing a jump of 8.6 cents per litre for the week.

Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for gasoline consumption to fall next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released on Wednesday says this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles, and inflationary pressure on consumer spending.

“We forecast the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per person in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.

The EIA also says an aging U.S. population is also playing a role, with those over 65 years old less likely to drive to and from work.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location

Nov. 2

Nov. 9

Price change

Canada Average (V)

156.3

153.5

-2.8

WHITEHORSE

189.9

189.9

0

VANCOUVER*

179.1

180.1

1

VICTORIA

182.6

179.9

-2.7

PRINCE GEORGE

163.6

163.6

0

KAMLOOPS

168.3

168.3

0

KELOWNA

167.9

167.9

0

FORT ST. JOHN

164.9

164.9

0

ABBOTSFORD

159.3

167.9

8.6

YELLOWKNIFE

168.9

168.9

0

CALGARY*

133.8

132.8

-1

RED DEER

136.9

136.9

0

EDMONTON

136.5

135.2

-1.3

LETHBRIDGE

143.3

143.3

0

LLOYDMINSTER

134.9

134.9

0

GRANDE PRAIRIE

141.9

141.9

0

REGINA*

152.8

152.9

-0.1

SASKATOON

143.4

144.1

-0.7

PRINCE ALBERT

149.9

145.6

-4.3

MOOSE JAW

152.9

152.9

0

WINNIPEG *

153.1

152.9

-0.2

BRANDON

155.9

155.9

0

CITY OF TORONTO*

152.2

147.7

-4.5

BRAMPTON

152.7

146.8

-5.9

ETOBICOKE

152.4

147.4

-5

MISSISSAUGA

152.3

147.4

-4.9

NORTH YORK

152.3

147.8

-4.5

SCARBOROUGH

152.5

147.4

-5.1

VAUGHAN/MARKHAM

152.4

148.1

-4.3

OTTAWA

151.6

146.7

-4.9

KINGSTON

148.8

144.1

-4.7

PETERBOROUGH

148.2

141

-7.2

WINDSOR

150.9

147.2

-3.7

LONDON

152.7

148.1

-4.6

SUDBURY

153.3

151.2

-2.1

SAULT STE MARIE

159.9

153.1

-6.8

THUNDER BAY

156.3

151.7

-4.6

NORTH BAY

157.7

148.5

-9.2

TIMMINS

160.7

159.8

-0.9

HAMILTON

150.4

146.6

-3.8

ST. CATHARINES

150.2

143.6

-6.6

BARRIE

151.7

147

-4.7

BRANTFORD

150.1

146.2

-3.9

GUELPH

152.9

147.5

-5.4

KITCHENER

152.7

148

-4.7

OSHAWA

152.3

145.9

-6.4

SARNIA

152.4

138.1

-14.3

MONTRÉAL*

164.2

160

-4.2

QUÉBEC

169.5

166.6

-2.9

SHERBROOKE

165.5

164.8

-0.7

GASPÉ

166.4

166.4

0

CHICOUTIMI

148.4

147

-1.4

RIMOUSKI

169.4

169.4

0

TROIS RIVIÈRES

169.2

166.2

-3

DRUMMONDVILLE

166.3

162.3

-4

VAL D'OR

164.6

164.6

0

GATINEAU

156

151.2

-4.8

SAINT JOHN*

163.4

160.4

-3

FREDERICTON

164

160.9

-3.1

MONCTON

164.1

161.2

-2.9

BATHURST

164.4

161.3

-3.1

EDMUNDSTON

163.6

160.5

-3.1

MIRAMICHI

164.9

162.2

-2.7

CAMPBELLTON

164.9

162.3

-2.6

SUSSEX

163.4

160.4

-3

WOODSTOCK

165.3

162.2

-3.1

HALIFAX*

166.6

162.2

-4.4

SYDNEY

168.5

164.1

-4.4

YARMOUTH

167.6

163.2

-4.4

TRURO

167.7

163.3

-4.4

KENTVILLE

167.1

162.7

-4.4

NEW GLASGOW

167.7

163.3

-4.4

CHARLOTTETOWN*

164.3

161.5

-2.8

ST JOHNS*

169.6

166.9

-2.7

GANDER

172.1

169.5

-2.6

LABRADOR CITY

176.1

173.5

-2.6

CORNER BROOK

170.3

167.7

-2.6

GRAND FALLS

172.1

169.5

-2.6

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

