Gas prices: Declines in Canada accelerate, led by the GTA and Maritimes

Average gas prices fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, according to data from Kalibrate. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (The Associated Press)

Gas prices fell at a sharper pace this week in Canada, led by steady declines across Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.

Sarnia, Ont. stood out once again as the most volatile region for the average price of regular gasoline, booking a 14.3 cent per litre drop between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. The Canada-U.S. border town has seen prices whip-saw in recent weeks.

Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing through the Atlantic region. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, the average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535, adding to a 1.1 per cent drop last week.

Gas prices fell or were flat in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Kalibrate clocked a significant increase, with Abbotsford, B.C. seeing a jump of 8.6 cents per litre for the week.

Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for gasoline consumption to fall next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released on Wednesday says this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles, and inflationary pressure on consumer spending.

“We forecast the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per person in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.

The EIA also says an aging U.S. population is also playing a role, with those over 65 years old less likely to drive to and from work.

(All figures in CAD cents)

Location Nov. 2 Nov. 9 Price change Canada Average (V) 156.3 153.5 -2.8 WHITEHORSE 189.9 189.9 0 VANCOUVER* 179.1 180.1 1 VICTORIA 182.6 179.9 -2.7 PRINCE GEORGE 163.6 163.6 0 KAMLOOPS 168.3 168.3 0 KELOWNA 167.9 167.9 0 FORT ST. JOHN 164.9 164.9 0 ABBOTSFORD 159.3 167.9 8.6 YELLOWKNIFE 168.9 168.9 0 CALGARY* 133.8 132.8 -1 RED DEER 136.9 136.9 0 EDMONTON 136.5 135.2 -1.3 LETHBRIDGE 143.3 143.3 0 LLOYDMINSTER 134.9 134.9 0 GRANDE PRAIRIE 141.9 141.9 0 REGINA* 152.8 152.9 -0.1 SASKATOON 143.4 144.1 -0.7 PRINCE ALBERT 149.9 145.6 -4.3 MOOSE JAW 152.9 152.9 0 WINNIPEG * 153.1 152.9 -0.2 BRANDON 155.9 155.9 0 CITY OF TORONTO* 152.2 147.7 -4.5 BRAMPTON 152.7 146.8 -5.9 ETOBICOKE 152.4 147.4 -5 MISSISSAUGA 152.3 147.4 -4.9 NORTH YORK 152.3 147.8 -4.5 SCARBOROUGH 152.5 147.4 -5.1 VAUGHAN/MARKHAM 152.4 148.1 -4.3 OTTAWA 151.6 146.7 -4.9 KINGSTON 148.8 144.1 -4.7 PETERBOROUGH 148.2 141 -7.2 WINDSOR 150.9 147.2 -3.7 LONDON 152.7 148.1 -4.6 SUDBURY 153.3 151.2 -2.1 SAULT STE MARIE 159.9 153.1 -6.8 THUNDER BAY 156.3 151.7 -4.6 NORTH BAY 157.7 148.5 -9.2 TIMMINS 160.7 159.8 -0.9 HAMILTON 150.4 146.6 -3.8 ST. CATHARINES 150.2 143.6 -6.6 BARRIE 151.7 147 -4.7 BRANTFORD 150.1 146.2 -3.9 GUELPH 152.9 147.5 -5.4 KITCHENER 152.7 148 -4.7 OSHAWA 152.3 145.9 -6.4 SARNIA 152.4 138.1 -14.3 MONTRÉAL* 164.2 160 -4.2 QUÉBEC 169.5 166.6 -2.9 SHERBROOKE 165.5 164.8 -0.7 GASPÉ 166.4 166.4 0 CHICOUTIMI 148.4 147 -1.4 RIMOUSKI 169.4 169.4 0 TROIS RIVIÈRES 169.2 166.2 -3 DRUMMONDVILLE 166.3 162.3 -4 VAL D'OR 164.6 164.6 0 GATINEAU 156 151.2 -4.8 SAINT JOHN* 163.4 160.4 -3 FREDERICTON 164 160.9 -3.1 MONCTON 164.1 161.2 -2.9 BATHURST 164.4 161.3 -3.1 EDMUNDSTON 163.6 160.5 -3.1 MIRAMICHI 164.9 162.2 -2.7 CAMPBELLTON 164.9 162.3 -2.6 SUSSEX 163.4 160.4 -3 WOODSTOCK 165.3 162.2 -3.1 HALIFAX* 166.6 162.2 -4.4 SYDNEY 168.5 164.1 -4.4 YARMOUTH 167.6 163.2 -4.4 TRURO 167.7 163.3 -4.4 KENTVILLE 167.1 162.7 -4.4 NEW GLASGOW 167.7 163.3 -4.4 CHARLOTTETOWN* 164.3 161.5 -2.8 ST JOHNS* 169.6 166.9 -2.7 GANDER 172.1 169.5 -2.6 LABRADOR CITY 176.1 173.5 -2.6 CORNER BROOK 170.3 167.7 -2.6 GRAND FALLS 172.1 169.5 -2.6

SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents

(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

