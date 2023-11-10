Gas prices: Declines in Canada accelerate, led by the GTA and Maritimes
Gas prices fell at a sharper pace this week in Canada, led by steady declines across Ontario’s largest cities and the Maritimes.
Sarnia, Ont. stood out once again as the most volatile region for the average price of regular gasoline, booking a 14.3 cent per litre drop between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. The Canada-U.S. border town has seen prices whip-saw in recent weeks.
Geographically, this week’s downward trend begins in the Greater Toronto Area, continuing through the Atlantic region. According to pump prices from more than 70 cities compiled by data firm Kalibrate, the average retail cost of regular gasoline fell 2.8 cents per litre to $1.535, adding to a 1.1 per cent drop last week.
Gas prices fell or were flat in almost every city included in the data. Only one city tracked by Kalibrate clocked a significant increase, with Abbotsford, B.C. seeing a jump of 8.6 cents per litre for the week.
Stateside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is calling for gasoline consumption to fall next year. The federal agency’s short-term energy outlook released on Wednesday says this is due to remote work, more efficient vehicles, and inflationary pressure on consumer spending.
“We forecast the average person in the United States will consume 402 gallons of gasoline in 2024, down from a peak of 475 gallons per person in 2004,” the report’s authors wrote.
The EIA also says an aging U.S. population is also playing a role, with those over 65 years old less likely to drive to and from work.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada for more weekly gas price updates. Scroll below to find your nearest city.
(All figures in CAD cents)
Location
Nov. 2
Nov. 9
Price change
Canada Average (V)
156.3
153.5
-2.8
WHITEHORSE
189.9
189.9
0
VANCOUVER*
179.1
180.1
1
VICTORIA
182.6
179.9
-2.7
PRINCE GEORGE
163.6
163.6
0
KAMLOOPS
168.3
168.3
0
KELOWNA
167.9
167.9
0
FORT ST. JOHN
164.9
164.9
0
ABBOTSFORD
159.3
167.9
8.6
YELLOWKNIFE
168.9
168.9
0
CALGARY*
133.8
132.8
-1
RED DEER
136.9
136.9
0
EDMONTON
136.5
135.2
-1.3
LETHBRIDGE
143.3
143.3
0
LLOYDMINSTER
134.9
134.9
0
GRANDE PRAIRIE
141.9
141.9
0
REGINA*
152.8
152.9
-0.1
SASKATOON
143.4
144.1
-0.7
PRINCE ALBERT
149.9
145.6
-4.3
MOOSE JAW
152.9
152.9
0
WINNIPEG *
153.1
152.9
-0.2
BRANDON
155.9
155.9
0
CITY OF TORONTO*
152.2
147.7
-4.5
BRAMPTON
152.7
146.8
-5.9
ETOBICOKE
152.4
147.4
-5
MISSISSAUGA
152.3
147.4
-4.9
NORTH YORK
152.3
147.8
-4.5
SCARBOROUGH
152.5
147.4
-5.1
VAUGHAN/MARKHAM
152.4
148.1
-4.3
OTTAWA
151.6
146.7
-4.9
KINGSTON
148.8
144.1
-4.7
PETERBOROUGH
148.2
141
-7.2
WINDSOR
150.9
147.2
-3.7
LONDON
152.7
148.1
-4.6
SUDBURY
153.3
151.2
-2.1
SAULT STE MARIE
159.9
153.1
-6.8
THUNDER BAY
156.3
151.7
-4.6
NORTH BAY
157.7
148.5
-9.2
TIMMINS
160.7
159.8
-0.9
HAMILTON
150.4
146.6
-3.8
ST. CATHARINES
150.2
143.6
-6.6
BARRIE
151.7
147
-4.7
BRANTFORD
150.1
146.2
-3.9
GUELPH
152.9
147.5
-5.4
KITCHENER
152.7
148
-4.7
OSHAWA
152.3
145.9
-6.4
SARNIA
152.4
138.1
-14.3
MONTRÉAL*
164.2
160
-4.2
QUÉBEC
169.5
166.6
-2.9
SHERBROOKE
165.5
164.8
-0.7
GASPÉ
166.4
166.4
0
CHICOUTIMI
148.4
147
-1.4
RIMOUSKI
169.4
169.4
0
TROIS RIVIÈRES
169.2
166.2
-3
DRUMMONDVILLE
166.3
162.3
-4
VAL D'OR
164.6
164.6
0
GATINEAU
156
151.2
-4.8
SAINT JOHN*
163.4
160.4
-3
FREDERICTON
164
160.9
-3.1
MONCTON
164.1
161.2
-2.9
BATHURST
164.4
161.3
-3.1
EDMUNDSTON
163.6
160.5
-3.1
MIRAMICHI
164.9
162.2
-2.7
CAMPBELLTON
164.9
162.3
-2.6
SUSSEX
163.4
160.4
-3
WOODSTOCK
165.3
162.2
-3.1
HALIFAX*
166.6
162.2
-4.4
SYDNEY
168.5
164.1
-4.4
YARMOUTH
167.6
163.2
-4.4
TRURO
167.7
163.3
-4.4
KENTVILLE
167.1
162.7
-4.4
NEW GLASGOW
167.7
163.3
-4.4
CHARLOTTETOWN*
164.3
161.5
-2.8
ST JOHNS*
169.6
166.9
-2.7
GANDER
172.1
169.5
-2.6
LABRADOR CITY
176.1
173.5
-2.6
CORNER BROOK
170.3
167.7
-2.6
GRAND FALLS
172.1
169.5
-2.6
SOURCE: KALIBRATE • All figures in CAD cents
(*) Denotes markets used in Volume Weighted Canada Average
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
