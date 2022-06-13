Gas prices by Charlotte ZIP code: The cheapest and highest right now

The payoff is limited right now in driving a little further to get a better price on gas around Charlotte, an analysis by The Charlotte Observer found.

We collected data on both the average price and the lowest price per gallon across 29 ZIP codes over a three-day period, including today, using information from GasBuddy. In that time, we found that the difference between the ZIP codes with the highest and lowest daily average prices narrowed from 34 cents Thursday to 21 cents Monday.

Finding the lowest possible price — maybe 20 cent cheaper — could save you a couple bucks if you’re filling up your car. But unless you live close to the South Carolina state line, the cost of gas to drive from your neighborhood to another for a deal probably will be more than what you could save.

Keep reading for more details on how we collected this data, what we found and the list of every ZIP code over three days.

Generally, the average price in most ZIP codes in Charlotte Monday afternoon was $4.59. The statewide average price in North Carolina Monday was $4.67, and nationally was $5.01, according to AAA.

Gas price by Charlotte ZIP code

While you might find a deal at a wholesale club gas station or live near one that happens to be priced at the bottom of the range (around $4.37/gallon on Monday), there’s generally not a big difference in what you’ll pay based on what part of town you’re fueling up in, our analysis of GasBuddy data shows.

The Observer collected data on gas prices in the Charlotte metro area on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Gas stations in South End, Dilworth, Carmel and neighborhoods off Rea and Colony roads (ZIP codes 28203 and 28226) had the highest average prices last week. But by today, many other areas, including Huntersville and Davidson, saw their average prices increase.

In these neighborhoods, the average cost was $4.69 per gallon, though some individual gas stations in those ZIP codes and others were charging slightly more or slightly less than that.

Story continues

Pineville and its surroundings — ZIP code 28134 — had the lowest average prices on each day the Observer collected data. The average there sat around $4.35 last week, though it climbed to $4.48 on Monday.

Sam’s Club and BJ’s, both wholesale clubs, have members-only gas stations on Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville. Both charge less than other fuel brands, keeping that ZIP code’s average price lower.

The area’s proximity to the South Carolina state line may also be a factor. Gas taxes — and thus overall price — are lower in South Carolina than in North Carolina.

Most Charlotte neighborhoods saw an increase in price over the time period we collected this data. Some jumped more than 10 cents on average, while others increased just a penny or two.

How we collected information

The Observer took several steps to ensure the quality of our data. We removed data from gas stations we could confirm were closed (meaning the pricing was out of date). We did not include figures that were extreme outliers unless we could verify their authenticity. And we didn’t let ZIP codes with only one reliable data point skew our analysis — for example if only one gas station had its price recently reported.

We looked only at regular fuel, and filtered out prices that were reported more than 12 hours earlier to ensure we had the most up-to-date information. In some cases, the lowest possible price was only available if you paid in cash or were a member, like at Sam’s Club, but mostly the data contains the price you’d pay if you used cash or credit, with no restrictions on who can buy.

Still, GasBuddy data is provided by users and may on occasion contain inaccuracies.

What led us to this point?

Gas prices fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic. With so many people working from home, demand dropped to a fraction of pre-COVID levels. In early May, 2020, the national average cost of gas was less than $2 per gallon. Production slowed, too.

But as vaccines became available in early 2021, more people got back in their cars for work, school and travel. Production struggled to keep up with demand, sending prices higher.

Then, in February, Russia invaded Ukraine. The United States banned fuel imports from Russia, and prices rose even higher as the supply of Russian gas was cut off.

President Joe Biden announced in late March that his administration would release a million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to make up for the loss of Russian imports. But that appears to have had little impact on the cost of filling up.

Fuel prices are also typically highest in summer, as more people hit the roads and the skies for vacation.