Gas prices aren't expected to dip below $3 per gallon during the summer travel season

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices have continued to increase around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.20 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say high crude oil prices will likely keep prices at the pump above $3 per gallon through the rest of the summer driving season.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Gas prices: Summer road trips lead to increased prices at the pump