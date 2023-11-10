Gas leak in northwest Miami-Dade leads to evacuations, street closures. What to know

A gas leak in northwest Miami-Dade County led to evacuations of nearby buildings and street closures Friday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported around 9:23 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 74th Street, near Gladeview and Hialeah, the Miami-Dade Fire Department told the Miami Herald. Several structures, including a fueling station, are in the vicinity.

“We have an active gas leak,” the department said at 11 a.m. “There are road closures in the area and buildings have been evacuated.”

Around 10:45 a.m., Tri-Rail announced that passengers should expect delays “for the next several hours.”

“A bus bridge will connect trains between Miami Airport, Hialeah Market and Metrorail Transfer stations due to a gas leak in the area today,” the train company said on X, formerly Twitter.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.