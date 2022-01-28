Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Will Grow at Remarkably Owing to Rising Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in Gas Insulated Switchgear Market are Siemens, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Nissin Electric Co Ltd, ABB, Schneider Electric, Ltd., Eaton, GE, Toshiba International Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Other Players

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market size is projected to reach USD 36.60 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing demand for energy worldwide. Gas insulated switchgear is a substation with high voltage wherein major electrical equipment is placed in a sealed environment with an insulating medium, i.e., sulfur hexafluoride gas or SF6. All electrical switching equipment such as busbars, earth switches, isolators, circuit breakers, and others are completely enclosed inside modules filled with the SF6 gas. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Voltage (Up to 66 kV, 66 kV - 170 kV, 170 kV - 550 kV, and Above 550 kV), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. According to this report, the market value stood at USD 21.13 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-103092

Companies Profiled in Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Are:

  • Siemens

  • Fuji Electric

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Nissin Electric Co Ltd

  • Meidensha Corporation

  • CHEM Group

  • ABB

  • Schneider Electric

  • Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

  • Eaton

  • GE

  • Toshiba International Corporation

  • Larsen & Toubro

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

  • Other Players

What is the Scope of the Report?

The Gas Insulated Switchgear Market report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and factors promoting and demoting growth, accompanied by challenges and upcoming opportunities. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market, a list of players operating in the market, and the key strategies adopted by them, to reach for the top position during the forecast period. Besides this, the report throws light on significant industry developments, current market trends of gas-insulated switchgear, and other interesting insights into the market. Furthermore, the report Is available for sale on the company website.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Gas Insulated Switchgear Market.


Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-103092

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Segmentation:

Upgradation of Hydropower Plants Will Help Europe Dominate Market

Geographically, Europe will hold the dominant gas insulated switchgear market share on account of upgradation of hydropower plants, increasing power consumption, and government initiatives that were taken for improving grid infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing investments in the expansion of distribution and transmission networks will help Asia Pacific hold a notable share. Besides this, the North America market will witness significant growth on account of major investments made for the enhancement of transmission, distribution, and the overall performance of the generation of electric power for avoiding losses. Most companies located in this region are acquiring their substation for efficient and reliable power transmission which will ultimately add significant value to the regional market.

The Middle East and Africa market, on the other hand, will rise remarkably on account of the dominance of oil and gas plants that further emphasizes the enhancement of distribution and transmission of electric power. Countries in Africa are emphasizing on increasing their grid infrastructure for aiding in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Improving Grid Infrastructure Will Aid in Expansion of Market

Factors adding momentum to the gas insulated switchgear market growth include the increasing demand for energy and power, rise in construction and upgradation of the power grid, and the rise in investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. On the contrary, factors such as the high cost of equipment and stringent government laws imposed on environment and safety regulations will affect the market negatively. Nevertheless, the increasing focus on renewable energy production is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast duration.

Competitive Landscape:
Heavy Investments on Construction of New Substations to Bode Well for Players

Players operating in the global market for gas insulated switchgear are adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, joint ventures, and others. Players are also investing heavy amounts on the construction of new substations for attracting high gas insulated switchgear market revenue in the forthcoming years.

Key Industry Developments of the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market include:

November 2018 – Bergenshalvoens Kommunale Kraftselskap (BKK Nett) awarded a contract to Siemens Energy Management for supplying the world’s first SF6-free GIS with vacuum and clean air interruption systems for a voltage level of up to 145 kV.

December 2019 – Italy’s transmission system operator (TSO) awarded a USD 100 million contract to ABB for supplying GIS and building _high-voltage substations in Obermooweiler, Baden-Wuerttemberg.


Quick Buy – Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103092


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Up to 66 kV

      • 66 kV - 170 kV

      • 170 kV - 550 kV

      • Above 550 kV

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Utility

      • Industrial

      • Commercial

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Up to 66 kV

      • 66 kV - 170 kV

      • 170 kV - 550 kV

      • Above 550 kV

    • Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Utility

      • Industrial

      • Commercial

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-103092


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Injection, Gas Injection, and Chemical Injection), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Offshore Support Vessel (OSV) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Vessel Type (Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Crew Vessel, Others), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Patrolling, Research & Surveying, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Others), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US:+1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-10050


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Zone Time: NHL stars need to step up and call out racism in hockey

    If hockey wants to truly reckon with racism within the game, it needs its biggest NHL stars to speak up and set the tone when there are incidents of racists behaviour on the ice. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Norwegian skiers, other Olympic hopefuls positive for virus

    OSLO (AP) — Two members of Norway's women's cross-country ski team have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday, as other countries also face tense waits to see whether their own infected athletes can recover in time. Swiss hockey players, Russian bobsledders and German skeleton sliders are among other would-be Olympians facing a nervous wait. Also on that list: U.S. bobsledder Josh Williamson, who revealed a positive test Wednesday and

  • Sask. Roughrider Jay Dearborn preparing for Olympic debut in bobsleigh

    A serious injury at training camp and a season-ending pandemic might make even the most-seasoned CFL veteran throw their hands up in despair. But not Jay Dearborn. While he was sidelined from playing as a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Dearborn started training with Bobsleigh Canada, and eventually won a seat on Canada's national team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. When he returned to play for the Riders this year, Dearborn said his fellow teammates were surprised to he

  • DeRozan on Anunoby's fouling habits, anniversary of Kobe Bryant passing

    Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan discusses telling OG Anunoby to stop fouling all the time and reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his career.

  • Grundstrom lifts Kings to 3-2 win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Cal Petersen made 23 saves to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak to start a six-game trip. Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils and Damon Severson had two assists. Jon Gillies, coming off his first win since 2018 the previous night, had 34 saves. Gill

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Pavelski leads Stars past Devils 5-1 for 4th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Roope Hintz scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jacob Peterson got his eighth goal as Dallas swept its four-game road trip. Braden Holtby made 36 saves to improve his career mark against New Jersey to 18-4-3. Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa added an empty-net goal at 17:35 of the third period aft

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus. Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team. Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already