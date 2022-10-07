Gas, furnace oil spikes in unscheduled price adjustment

Gas prices jumped Friday in an unscheduled adjustment. (Dan McGarvey/CBC - image credit)

The price of gas and other fuels rose Friday in an unscheduled adjustment from Newfoundland and Labrador's petroleum regulator, one day after a six-cent increase at the pumps.

The Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price of gas by 9.3 cents per litre, diesel by 17.1 cents and furnace oil by 14.82 cents.

Stove oil also rose by between 12 and 16 cents across the province.

The upticks leave the price of unleaded, regular gasoline at $1.82 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.83 in Corner Brook and $1.95 in Ramea.

Central Labrador will see the pumps hit $2.16.

