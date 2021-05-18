Who is my gas or electricity supplier?
Finding out which company supplies your gas and electricity, and which tariff you’re on, is the first step to working out if you’re on a good energy deal.
There are several ways you can find out who your energy supplier is.
If you already have an energy account
If you have been living in your property for a while and have just forgotten which energy provider you signed up with, there are a couple of things you can do:
Find a recent energy bill. This will show which company supplies you, and which tariff you’re on.
Search “energy” in your email inbox. This should bring up online bills or correspondence from your energy company.
If you’ve moved into a new property
If you’ve recently moved house and you’re renting, the easiest way to find out who your energy supplier is to ask your landlord, letting agent, or the previous tenant.
If you have bought a home, contact the previous owner or estate agent that sold the property.
If the previous resident in your home has told the electricity or gas supplier they’re moving out, the energy supplier(s) will send a letter addressed to ‘The Occupier’. This letter should provide details about your gas and electricity or dual fuel supplier.
If you haven’t received a letter from the energy company, the property has been empty for a while, and your landlord, letting agent or estate agent can’t help, there are different processes for finding out your gas and electricity suppliers.
Who is my gas supplier?
You can find out who your gas supplier is by going to the Find My Supplier website.
You’ll need to input, then confirm, your address.
You’ll then be told your:
Meter point reference number (MPRN)
Gas supplier
Gas transporter
Alternatively, you can call the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524. Calls cost 7 pence a minute.
You’ll need to tell the representative your postcode and first line of your address, and they will give you details of your MPRN and your current supplier.
Who is my electricity supplier?
To find your electricity supplier you’ll need to use the Energy Networks Association postcode search tool to find out the name of your network operator and their telephone number.
After you’ve entered your postcode, the tool will provide phone numbers for your:
Electricity network operator
Gas network operator
Your electricity network operator can tell you who your electricity supplier is – give it a call on the general enquiries number shown.
Your energy supplier is different from your gas or electricity network operator. Your network operator maintains and operates the wires and pipes which carry electricity and gas from power stations and gas terminals, across the country and into your home.
You can find the numbers for each network operator below:
North Scotland
0345 026 2554
Central and South Scotland
0330 1010 300
North East England & Yorkshire
0800 0111 3332
North West England
0800 195 4141
London, South East England & Eastern England
0800 029 4285
Central Southern England
0345 026 2554
South West England & South Wales
0800 096 3080
East Midlands & West Midlands
0800 096 3080
Merseyside, Cheshire, North Shropshire & North Wales
0330 1010 300
Which energy tariff am I on?
Once you know who supplies your electricity or gas, you can ask your supplier which tariff you’re on.
If you have just moved into a new property, the energy supplier will automatically put you on a ‘deemed’ or default contract, which is usually its standard variable tariff.
Standard variable tariffs are expensive. However, they are easy to move away from as they don’t charge an exit penalty.
Switching energy suppliers
Once you know your gas and electricity suppliers, and which tariff(s) you’re on, you can switch suppliers and tariffs to save money.
Standard variable tariffs tend to be the most expensive and you can often save several hundred pounds a year by switching to a fixed tariff.
You can use an energy price comparison service to compare tariffs and arrange a switch.