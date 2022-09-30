Gas Compressors Global Market Report 2022: Applications in Processing & Transporting Renewable Energy Resources Drive Growth

Company Logo

Global Gas Compressors Market

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas compressors market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gas Compressors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the gas compressors market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of gas compressors for the processing and transportation of renewable energy resources, such as natural gas, over long distances, is also driving the market growth.

In line with this, they are also used in hospitals during surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems for maintaining the air quality and preventing contaminations and infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient portable compressors for automation in industrial plants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Product manufacturers are also developing variants with improved storage tanks, enhanced performance capabilities, minimal maintenance requirements and fuel consumption, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gas compressors market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on compressor type and end use industry.



Breakup by Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

General Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Gas Compressors Market



6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Exterran Corporation

Gardner Denver Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Kobelco

Siemens AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dh9nzr

