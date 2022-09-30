Gas Compressors Global Market Report 2022: Applications in Processing & Transporting Renewable Energy Resources Drive Growth
Global Gas Compressors Market
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gas compressors market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Gas Compressors Market Trends:
Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the gas compressors market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of gas compressors for the processing and transportation of renewable energy resources, such as natural gas, over long distances, is also driving the market growth.
In line with this, they are also used in hospitals during surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems for maintaining the air quality and preventing contaminations and infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of energy-efficient portable compressors for automation in industrial plants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Product manufacturers are also developing variants with improved storage tanks, enhanced performance capabilities, minimal maintenance requirements and fuel consumption, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gas compressors market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on compressor type and end use industry.
Breakup by Compressor Type:
Positive Displacement Compressor
Dynamic Compressor
Breakup by End Use Industry:
General Manufacturing
Construction
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Power Generation
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Gas Compressors Market
6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type
7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Ariel Corporation
Atlas Copco AB
Bauer Compressors Inc.
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
Exterran Corporation
Gardner Denver Inc.
General Electric Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Kobelco
Siemens AG.
