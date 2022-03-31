Gas Carrier & Storage Pressure Vessels Market - Size, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP

Gas Carrier & Storage Pressure Vessels Market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.2% by 2026 to reach a value of US$ 311.7 Million; reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm , has published comprehensive and in-depth research on the Global Gas Carrier and Storage Pressure Vessels Market . This report provides the latest industry data and future trends, allowing the user to identify the products, services, and end-users driving that are revenue growth and profitability.

This report focuses on the analysis of the competitive situation amongst the major manufacturers across the globe, and also makes note of the sales volume, price, revenue, and market share of the global gas carrier and storage pressure vessels market.

Market segmentation –

Gas Carrier & Storage Pressure Vessels Market is split by Pressure Vessel Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV), by Fuel Type (CNG, LNG, RNG, Hydrogen, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on the pressure vessel type, the gas carrier & storage pressure vessels market is segmented as type I, type II, type III, and type IV. Type-I pressure vessels predominantly ruled the gas carriers & storage pressure vessels market due to their lowest cost. Whereas, type-IV pressure vessels are likely to provide excellent growth opportunities in the coming years due to their lightweight and low operating cost. The mass efficiency of typical type-IV pressure vessels is approximately 127% more than that of type-I (steel) pressure vessels.

Based on the fuel type, the market is segmented into CNG, LNG, RNG, hydrogen, and others (industrial gases, such as helium and nitrogen). Despite witnessing a mammoth decline in 2020, the CNG fuel type maintained its supremacy in the gas carriers & storage pressure vessels market in 2020. Whereas, hydrogen fuel type is likely to grow at the fastest pace over the next five years, driven by the continuous rise in investments for the development of hydrogen refueling infrastructure to complement and support the growing number of FCEVs on the roads.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. An increasing number of Hydrogen refueling stations in countries like Japan and South Korea and the high focus of China to enhance its position in fuel-cell electric vehicles in order to become the pioneer market for zero-emissions vehicles are likely to be the major driving factors for the region’s exceptional growth in the market during the forecast period.

