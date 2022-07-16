Gas bar gives customers a break

Vehicles were lined up all the way to the road on Highway 10, north of Brandon, Friday after Waywayseecappo Gas Bar lowered its prices 10 cents to $173.9 per litre as part of the store’s customer appreciation day.

Gas prices have been hitting record highs for the past few months, causing frustration among consumers who are also dealing with steep inflation and high costs of living.

Dave Brennan, general manager of the gas bar, said that once he announced the drop in price on the company’s Facebook page, people started heading there to fill up their tanks immediately.

Lucas Pratt, an employee at the gas bar, said he’s used to it being so busy. Even so, the pace certainly picked up Friday afternoon.

Though he had to deal with one or two impatient clients, Pratt said most customers were willing to wait to take advantage of the low price of fuel.

"Mostly, everyone’s [been] understanding … and willing to wait. It is cheap gas."

Wayne Moore travelled to Brandon Friday from his home in Birch River, a 356-kilometre drive. He said he was happy he waited to get gas until he left the city, instead of filling up his tank back home. Moore said he’s been feeling the pinch at the pump this summer.

"It’s crazy. The gas price is too high."

Mike Dyck always gets his gas at the Waywayseecappo Gas Bar.

"It’s a good price," he said. "They’re always cheaper than anywhere else."

The gas bar also drew customers in on Friday with giveaways of electronics, lawn equipment and food.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun