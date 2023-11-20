Gas for $1.99 a gallon: Sheetz announces Thanksgiving deal on Unleaded 88 for travelers

Gasoline prices may be down nationwide, but Sheetz is cutting the price even more during Thanksgiving week.

The major mid-Atlantic gas station, restaurant and convenience chain with more than 700 locations is reducing the price of its Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon this week, now through Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Unleaded 88, a fuel blend also known as E15, is 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles.

The $1.99 price offers more than $1 in savings per gallon for many shoppers. The national average for unleaded is $3.274 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, who posted Monday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How can I get the Sheetz Thanksgiving week gasoline deal?

Customers can get the $1.99 per gallon price on Unleaded 88 gasoline at all the Sheetz locations carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

To find out if a certain location has Unleaded 88, check the Sheetz mobile app or website.

The price is good through Monday, Nov. 27.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gas for $1.99 a gallon: Sheetz Thanksgiving week deal on Unleaded 88