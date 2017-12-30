Garza scores 25, Iowa beats Northern Illinois 98-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A once-heavy snowfall started to die off outside, but for Northern Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye arena against Iowa, it felt like a blizzard on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes' hot shooting and stingy defense blanketed the Huskies in Iowa's 98-75 win.

''We were really smart with our passes and we pushed the ball in transition but not really forcing anything,'' Jordan Bohannon said. ''And we really didn't make any silly mistakes with the ball.''

The Hawkeyes (9-6) tied a program record with 34 assists, knocked down shots at a stellar rate, and found balanced scoring as they coasted for a win over the Huskies (7-6).

Luka Garza had 25 points and didn't miss a shot on eight attempts, while Tyler Cook finished 6 of 7 for 17 points - an effective one-two punch from the big men.

''Whenever I go in there, I'm going to play as hard as I can,'' Garza said. ''Whatever happens, happens. That's how I've always played in my career.''

Garza's shooting included three 3-pointers, something head coach Fran McCaffery hasn't seen out of too many forwards with a 6-11 frame.

''His energy level was phenomenal,'' McCaffery said. ''You watch him run and attack the glass at both ends, every possession. He was moving without the ball very well (and) posting hard. . He had 25 points in 16 minutes. You don't see that very often.''

In its losses - both in nonconference and initial Big Ten games - Iowa found itself falling behind early, but against Northern Illinois, it was a complete switch.

Right from the get-go, everything clicked for the Hawkeyes. Iowa jumped out to a 13-0 lead within the game's first three minutes.

The Huskies elected not to handle Cook with double teams at the start of the game, and he took advantage, outmuscling single defenders for points in the paint. Northern Illinois did double team him as the game wore on, but not before Iowa built a considerable lead.