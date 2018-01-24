Garza, Cook lead Iowa past Wisconsin 85-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- For once, Iowa was the aggressor.

The result was a much-needed win over a long-time rival and, finally, some hope that the next six weeks might not be so bleak after all.

Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Isaiah Moss scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (11-11, 2-7 Big Ten), who won for just the second time in seven games and for the first time at home in league play.

''We were able to play ahead the whole time,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. 'I thought we worked and prepared well - and we stayed locked in.''

Getting up early was indeed crucial for Iowa, which never trailed after falling behind by at least 17 points in each of its previous six games. The Hawkeyes got off to a scorching start - forcing nine straight Badgers misses to go up by 12 midway through the first half.

Iowa, which jumped ahead by holding Wisconsin star Ethan Happ to just four points in the opening half thanks in part to Garza's defense, made it 50-32 on an Moss 3 early in the second half.

Happ rallied to finish with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals and Khalil Iverson scored 17 for the Badgers (10-11, 3-5). They played their worst game in weeks just four days after throttling Illinois 75-50 in Madison.

''We were never able to establish our footing defensively,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''This group has not taken those steps where we need to take them consistently all year.''

THE BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers missed an opportunity for a rare road win in the league, and they're now two games below .500 in conference play. Wisconsin plays six of its last nine Big Ten games at home - but that won't matter if the Badgers perform as poorly as they did in Iowa City. ''Their bigs outworked our bigs,'' Gard said.