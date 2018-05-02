Gary Vee eats 30-year-old gum and finds wrestler lookalikes on 'Old Baseball Cards'

Gary Vaynerchuk is many things: A serial entrepreneur, social-media titan, best-selling author, motivational speaker and thriving digital media CEO. He’s also a total baseball card nerd.

And he proves it on this week’s new episode of “Old Baseball Cards,” our baseball-card driven nostalgia show. Gary Vee, as he’s often called, rose to prominence in the social-media era, but he’ll happily tell you that it was selling baseball cards as a kid that helped him learn business. We talk about that on this episode, but there’s so much more.

Gary Vee finds a card that gets him so excited that he literally stops the show to FaceTime a childhood friend. He tries gum from a pack of 1987 Topps and fawns over a Diamond King from a pack of 1986 Donruss. Along the way, we find some great stars of the era — Darryl Strawberry, George Brett and Cal Ripken Jr. — and we find a few players who look a lot like pro wrestlers.

It’s another must-see episode — and it might not be the only one you see with Gary Vee, hint, hint.

Gary Vaynerchuk calls a friend on “Old Baseball Cards.” (Yahoo Sports)

If you’re new to our show — and hello if you are — we open old packs of cards from the junk-wax era with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. It started with cards my grandma bought back in the day. They’re not worth much, as Gary Vee will attest, so instead we use them as muses for baseball-card nostalgia and stories. We have plenty of great episodes below you should check out.

