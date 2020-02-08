Gary Russell Jr. and brothers striving to triple-headline card as world champions someday soon

Gary Russell Jr. will be under the bright lights of the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., on Saturday night well before putting his WBC featherweight title on the line against mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

"I'll be working my younger brothers' corners before my fight and of course I'll be competing right after,” Russell told Sporting News. "I love being able to compete side-by-side and share it with my younger brothers."

This weekend will mark the fourth time that "Mr." Gary Russell, 31, will share the spotlight with his younger brothers. Gary Antonio Russell, 27, will clash with Jesus Martinez in bantamweight action and Gary Antuanne Russell, 23, will face Jose Marrufo in a junior welterweight scrap — both further down the card. The family affair also includes their patriarch and trainer, Gary Russell Sr., presiding over their corners and fellow brother Gary Allan Russell serving as mitt man and assistant trainer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

The feeling of having three Russell brothers featured on the same card never gets old.

“We train hard, work hard in the gym and we feed off each other’s energy," "Mr." Gary Russell said.

Added Gary Antonio: "It's always a special moment to fight on the same card, but it's also natural to me because I'm in the gym with them every single day. We run together, we swim together, everything we do is together as a unit."

While Saturday night will give the Russells a chance to etch another chapter in their collective fight legacies, they’ve already pinpointed how to make an indelible impression on the sweet science — by triple-headlining a card as world champions someday soon.

"I think that would be amazing," Gary Russell Jr., the lone world champ of the brothers, said. "There’s never been three brothers to hold a title on the same card or just three brothers as world champions. We'd be able to make history."

Story continues

Jermell and Jermall Charlo were the last sibling pairs to co-headline a bout as world champs; the Russell trio doing it would be unprecedented.

Gary Antuanne and Gary Antonio agree wholeheartedly.

"That's the whole plan," he said. "Everything has an expiration on it, but memories are the only things that last forever."

Added Gary Antonio: "That would be wonderful. I could see that happening as well in the future. I'm looking forward to it."

Gary Antuanne, the live wire of the Russell siblings, is even putting a tentative timetable on it.

"Honestly, I could say a year, I could say a couple of months," he said of when he and Gary Antonio could join their oldest brother in holding world titles. "It depends on how things move in the boxing world."

After being informed of the brothers’ lofty ambition and the timing put on achieving it, Gary Russell Sr. gave his two cents.

"It's conceivable," he said. "I don’t want to rush them. But I think a year, a year and a half is a good assessment."

If the Russells fight their plan to fruition, then there will never be an argument over who's the headliner, either.

"There's an order to which things go," Gary Antonio affirmed. "As long as older brother, (Gary) Jr., is still in the game — which I believe he will be — he's the head. He’s the oldest — of course he's going to take the main event. I'll co-main event and my younger brother right behind me.

As he constantly assesses his sons, Gary Sr. believes Gary Antuanne has the most promise. The patriarch of the fighting family out of Washington, D.C., made that clear when he gave SN a snapshot of his sons’ best in-ring exploits.

"Gary Jr. has the jab, he has good eyes and hand speed," he said. "He has a real acumen for his opponents.

"Antonio — he's deceptively strong. He can really punch.

"Baby Boy," he said, referring to Gary Antuanne, "I think he’s the special one out the bunch.

"He has good speed, power, good defense. He has the ability to decide which style he wants to employ in the fight to make it work."

He’s also the most outspoken of the boxers, according to Gary Antuanne himself.

"'Mr.' Gary Russell and Gary Antonio — they talk when they have to talk,” he said. "Me, I'm more open. I’m more joyful. I like to have fun, fun.

"If I have a girlfriend … my girlfriend, I don't want her to come out with me if she's not going to want to have the fun I’m having,” he continued. "I'd tell her, 'Baby girl, I want to have some fun, fun.'"

The Russell brother have been having fun, fun with Gary Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) rattling off six straight victories, including four straight title defenses, since his lone loss — a majority decision defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko in June 2014. Gary Antonio (16-0, 12 KOs) and Gary Antuanne (12-0, 12 KOs) keep ascending the ranks and dazzling in the process.

"By the time my younger brothers get to the point that I am in my career," Saturday's headliner, "Mr." Gary Russell, said, "I expect for them to be better than I am.

"My definition of a dynasty is information being passed down."

Along those lines, the Russells keep gems from their father close to their minds and hearts at all times.

“We got a gym credo that says. 'Success is the ultimate revenge,'" Gary Antuanne said. "Using that credo keeps us honest and humble because it shows that we’re still on the same page."

Added Gary Antonio: "(My dad tells us), 'There's a short window and all good things come to an end, so take advantage of it.' I know the sport of boxing is something I can’t do forever, so I’m looking at it and ready to start making my mark on the sport of boxing."

Until there are three Russell brothers triple-headlining as world champions.