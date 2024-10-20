Gary O’Neil: Big clubs like Man City more likely to get decisions than Wolves

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has suggested Premier League match officials have a subconscious bias towards Manchester City and other big clubs.

Wolves were on the end of another dramatic VAR decision after John Stones’ last-gasp header was allowed to stand at Molineux, giving City a 2-1 win.

The goal was originally ruled out, with Bernardo Silva in an offside position, but referee Chris Kavanagh overturned the decision after viewing the pitchside monitor and deeming the playmaker not to be interfering.

It was another marginal call which went against Wolves, who led a campaign for VAR to be scrapped over the summer, leaving them with just one point from their opening eight games.

#WOLMCI – 95’ VAR OVERTURN Stones’ goal was disallowed on-field due to Bernardo Silva being in an offside position and in the goalkeeper’s line of vision. The VAR deemed Bernardo Silva wasn’t in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper and recommended an on-field… pic.twitter.com/4o1AHBWyzb — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) October 20, 2024

O’Neil insists match officials are not knowingly ruling in favour of City, but thinks they are subconsciously awarding them tight decisions.

“There’s no chance that people are purposely against Wolves,” said O’Neil, who saw his side have a goal chalked off in similar circumstances against West Ham last season.

“But is there something in the subconscious around decision-making or, without even knowing it, are you more likely to give it to Manchester City than Wolves?

“My focus and my senses are heightened when we’re facing Man City and Pep (Guardiola) and (Erling) Haaland. Are the officials the same, when it’s Haaland and when it’s Manchester City?

“Is there something in there that influences decision-making? And I’ve spoken to them about this as well, and they obviously guarantee me there isn’t. They are human.

John Stones came to City’s rescue (David Davies/PA)

“But Manchester City scoring a last-minute winner is a big thing. It’s a bigger thing than Wolves scoring a last-minute goal against West Ham. So maybe there’s something subconsciously that means that you are less likely to get them.

“I might be miles off, but if I had to upset someone in a street and there was a little guy and a big guy, I’m upsetting a little guy. Nothing against little guys.

“But there is something in there and they definitely don’t do it on purpose. I know they’re 100 per cent honest, and they’re doing the best job they can, and I respect them fully.

“But maybe there’s something that just edges it in that direction when it’s really tight.”

City boss Pep Guardiola had less to say on the incident, other than stating Jose Sa’s vision was not impacted when Stones made contact with the ball, which echoed the Premier League’s explanation.

Guardiola said: “At the moment the linesman raised the flag, I said, ‘It’s a corner, how can it be offside?’.

“The situation, at the moment of the impact from John, Sa is watching perfectly the actions so it’s well-given.”

The decision falling in City’s favour helped get them out of jail as they had laboured against a well-drilled and compact Wolves side.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s early opener for the dogged hosts was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol but it looked as if City would come up short in their pursuit of a winner.

Referee Chris Kavanagh, right, awarded City the late goal (David Davies/PA)

But they got the job done as they capitalised on Arsenal’s slip-up against Bournemouth on Saturday night.

“It’s not the last fixture of the season but it is of course, important winning that way, we are not used like other teams to winning games in the last minute and today the flavour of winning this way is so nice,” Guardiola added.

“We were patient, we have to deal with that with teams that defend so deep, literally 11 players on the penalty spot. I said to the players please don’t judge what the opponents do, it belongs to us.

“I have a feeling that every time we are getting better, knowing the space is so difficult, it doesn’t exist. That is why we are really pleased for the victory.”