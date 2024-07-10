Gary Neville slams ‘disgraceful’ England penalty that left ITV pundits divided

Gary Neville branded Harry Kane’s penalty against the Netherlands a “disgrace” as England were handed a lifeline in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s side trailed to Xavi Simons’ stunning strike inside seven minutes in Dortmund, before Kane hit a rising strike over the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

However, as the England captain stayed down holding his foot, replays showed Kane was caught by Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries as he swung for the ball.

Even though Kane managed to get his shot away, the VAR recommended an on-field review for referee Felix Zwayer, who pointed to the penalty spot after consulting the monitor.

On ITV, former England defender Neville called the decision a “disgrace” while Roy Keane said Kane helped influence the VAR’s decision by staying down in the box.

Neville clashed with fellow pundit Ian Wright, who was adamant it was a penalty. But Neville was incredulous as Wright called Dumfries challenge “reckless”.

“As a defender I think it's a disgrace,” Neville said. “At any time, in a game of such importance, I was fuming by the Denmark one [a handball against Germany], I was offended.

Kane shoots before he is caught by Dumfries (Getty Images)

The striker was caught on his follow through (Getty Images)

“It's natural to block the shot, it's not a penalty, nowhere near a penalty.

“We're all going mad, we don't know what a penalty is. We've conditioned ourselves in the game to think that's a penalty. Honestly, that is not a penalty. I think in the box, there's a bit of license to go in and block the shot.”

When you look at the way penalties are given now, it was reckless,” Wright said. “That’s why it was given. Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a foul.”

Neville countered: “That is not a penalty. I think in the box, there's a bit of license to go in and block the shot.”

On commentary, former Scotland striker Ally McCoist said the decision was “fortunate” while former England defender Lee Dixon said: “I’m pleased, don’t get me wrong but you have to challenge for the ball.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty but I don’t care.”

Dumfries was booked for the challenge (Getty Images)

Kane scored the penalty to equalise (REUTERS)

England were the better team after falling behind, with Phil Foden twice going close to putting the Three Lions in front. Foden’s close-range shot was cleared off the line by Dumfries, before the Manchester City forward struck the bar from distance.

The Netherlands also had chances in an open game in Dortmund, with Dumfries hitting the top of the bar with a header from a corner.