Gary Neville says Arsenal have ‘all the hallmarks’ of a team close to losing the Premier League title

Gary Neville says Arsenal have “all the hallmarks” of a team blowing their title hopes.

The Premier League leaders fell to their third consecutive draw on Friday night with a late comeback against Southampton not enough to claim a vital three points.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both scored in the dying embers of the 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium but the result means the Gunners have now taken just three points from a possible nine.

Wednesday’s trip to a Manchester City team now in ominous form feels like a title-decider when, in truth, Arsenal could have been well clear by then.

Neville has long predicted it would be City who lift the title come May and now believes Arsenal are showing signs of “wobbling like crazy.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Manchester United defender said: “They’ve definitely got a little more tense in this last couple of games.

“There’s things that we’re seeing that are not Arsenal-like from the rest of the season.

“It’s a mentality thing now.

“It’s making sure they rest, it’s what they do this weekend, how they look after themselves but making sure they get into a mindset of thinking ‘Actually, City have to win on Wednesday because they’re at home, we have to go there and play with freedom and excitement’.

“The worry is that they’re conceding goals and City are experienced and they smell blood. There’s all the hallmarks here of a team who are wobbling like crazy.”