Gary Neville ‘proud’ of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in heartfelt response to pal’s Man United sacking

Gary Neville credited Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with “restoring some soul” to Manchester United after the club legend was sacked as manager.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Watford, which followed big defeats to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, led to the Norwegian’s exit on Sunday morning.

While many pundits had called for Solskjaer to be sacked for weeks, ex-United defender Neville refused to demand the same for his longtime teammate and friend.

After the news of his sacking broke, Neville tweeted: “Thank you Ole. You did us proud.

“The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club.”

Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2021

Neville attracted accusations of protecting Solskjaer during United’s recent downturn but the Sky Sports analyst has maintained that he will never demand a manager lose his job.

He told the Mail ahead of the weekend’s game: "When Arsene Wenger was dying at the end I was critical of Arsenal fans marching against him. There were complaints when I called one of them a muppet.

"As pundits we have to decide whether we are comfortable asking for a fellow human being to be sacked. I feel I am a respectable human being.

"I think Ole not sorting out the compactness of the team earlier was silly. It was a glaring tactical omission. I am happy to say that. Not good enough. But I just won't say the other thing. Not about Ole or any manager. I never have."

Solskjaer was leant support by another former United star on Sunday, as Michael Owen put the onus on the club to appoint a manager capable of steering this squad up the table.

He tweeted: “The inevitable news has broken this morning. There were bigger managerial names than him that tried and failed in recent seasons and he leaves the club with the most talented collection of players it’s had in a while. It’s the next managers job to get the best out of them...”

Story continues

Read More

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked - LIVE! Updates and reaction as Man United fire manager

Next Man United manager odds: Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag tipped after Solskjaer sacked

Solskjaer leaves Man United after Ed Woodward accepted he will have to sack club legend in late-night talks