Gary Neville predicts the day Arsenal will lose the title race to Man City

Gary Neville predicts that the Premier League title race will not go down to the final day.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have fought a three-way race throughout the season, but Liverpool are now out of contention after winning just two of their last six league matches.

Arsenal lead City by a point at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola’s side — chasing their fourth title in a row — have a game in hand over the Gunners.

Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday, and Neville suggested the title race could be over by the final game of the season if Arsenal drop points at Old Trafford and City are “perfect until the end.”

City still have to play Fulham and Tottenham before hosting West Ham on the final day, when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are at home to Everton.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’ on Sunday, Neville said: “A few weeks ago I said they [Arsenal] had to be perfect, and they have just had that one slip-up against Aston Villa, there's an inevitability of City at this stage of the season, getting the job done, knowing what they need to do.

“[City] have got that difficult game against Spurs on paper [to come], but the way Spurs are at this moment in time I think it will be difficult for them against a City side playing for the title, it will be a difficult proposition.

“As I sit here this weekend, Arsenal and City played really well and did their jobs but you wonder where the title race is going to twist. Where is the twist? City don't give you twists.”

Neville continued: “You always said in years gone by: ‘There will be a twist and turn, something will happen’. I'm not sure it is going to happen. What normally happens in these moments is if City win on the Saturday, Arsenal drop points on the Sunday and City win the title on the Tuesday.

“That's what normally happens. It may go to the final day and if it does then it means Arsenal have beaten Man United at Old Trafford. If Arsenal go and win at Old Trafford, that's a hell of a win.

“I have that fear the title race could be over a week on Tuesday. I want the title race to go to the final day; my fear is it won't if City win on Saturday against Fulham and United take points off Arsenal on the Sunday.

“Arsenal have already proven they are a different side than last season, but it just feels like an inevitability City will be perfect until the end.”