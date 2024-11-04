Gary Neville names the only good signing Man United have made in the last decade

Gary Neville has been critical of Manchester United and their recruitment in the last decade.

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from the club, the Red Devils have struggled on and off the pitch and their standards have dropped significantly.

Man United have been unable to find the right manager for the last ten years.

They have tried and tested David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag but nobody has been able to deliver a league title for the club.

Man United have spent heavily in the market to sign new players but most of their expensive recruitments have struggled to perform.

Neville believes that the only good signing Man United have made in the last decade is Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder has been the main creative force of the team since joining the club and since his arrival at Old Trafford, he has been the midfielder with the most goals and assists in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, as reported by The Mirror:

“He has to get the best out of the players. The players need to take responsibility for what’s happened in the last 10 years. The club have signed a lot of players that other clubs wanted and when those players have arrived at Manchester United they’ve deteriorated.

“Why is that? It could be the coach, it could be the players, it could be the environment is too big for them, whatever it is it has to change because if he [Amorim] doesn’t change that he will fall the same way the rest of them have.”

“Only really Bruno I can think of in 10 years has signed for the club and done more than I thought he would. I can’t think of any other player. That’s £1.8bn spent in the last 10 years, that’s one thing that has to change.”

New manager Ruben Amorim will now be given the responsibility to turnaround the fortunes of the club and correct all the wrong decisions they have made in recent years.

The 39-year-old manager will have to get his recruitment policy right at the club and make sure that the club is spending money on the right players.

Man United will go through another transition period under Ruben Amorim

Amorim, who has been linked with a move for Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande, will have to first and foremost build a unique identity of the team and how they play football.

He would know that scrutiny at Old Trafford would be much more than in Portuguese football and his every move will be questioned and followed closely at the club.

Only time will tell if he is the right man for them but a change from Ten Hag was much needed at the club.