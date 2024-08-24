Gary Neville lays into Manchester United midfielder at fault for Brighton winner

Gary Neville has weighed in on Casemiro for his role in Brighton’s late winning goal against Manchester United on Saturday.

The former Manchester United accused Casemiro of a “lack of concentration” as he left his position at the back post.

United suffered their first defeat of the season, away at Brighton, in the early kick on Saturday. Former United striker Danny Welbeck scored an opener in the first half, which was cancelled out by Amad Diallo after the break.

The Reds also had two goals ruled out for offside in the 2-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time winner sealed the win for Brighton. The defence was yet again guilty of lapsing in concentration. A poor sign two weeks into the new season.

Neville claims this results puts significant pressure on Ten Hag early in the season, with Liverpool coming to Old Trafford next week. He singled out Casemiro for criticism during his post-match assessment.

“Really depressing end to the game,” he told NBC Sports. “I thought a draw would’ve been half acceptable but to lose the game, it puts an awful lot of pressure, I think, on Erik ten Hag and on towards the game next week against Liverpool,” reports the Mirror.

Neville added: “Then in the second half, the first goal as well was poor defensively, that last goal, I’ve just watched it then coming up to the gantry. When you clear from a corner, you’ve got to still defend as you’re defending the second phase of a corner. I think particularly if you watch Casemiro, it looks to me, I’ve only watched it once back on the replay, it looks like he leaves his position at that back post and runs back towards central midfield.

“But then it leaves an acre of space in that back zone where there are three Brighton players queuing up. Lack of concentration, lack of focus and it does put some pressure on them.”

