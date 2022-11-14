Gary Neville hints January transfer window could be a ‘conundrum’ for Arsenal board

Gary Neville believes the January transfer window offers something of a dilemma to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the World Cup break five points clear of champions Manchester City after a stunning start to the season to have seen them drop only four points thus far.

Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Wolves came hours after City had surprisingly lost at home to Brentford, opening up a sizeable gap at the summit.

Arteta has been open about his desire to sign new players when the transfer window reopens in order to strengthen his squad for a sustained push during the business end of the campaign.

Standard Sport understand the club are keen on a new winger, with Orlando City forward Facundo Torres the subject of interest.

In midfield, Leicester star Youri Tielemans is of long-standing interest and will have entered the final six months of his contract at the turn of the year.

Still, speaking to Sky Sports, Neville suggested Arsenal have a “conundrum”. A squad built on unity, the former Manchester United defender hinted new arrivals could have a negative impact.

“If you strengthen to boost the first XI do you upset one of the players or two of the players that are in there?” he said.

“And that’s the sort of conundrum that will be going through the Arsenal board’s mind at this moment in time.

“Because I’m not quite sure any of the other clubs will do that. I’m not sure City will do business to be honest with you, I’m not sure any of the other clubs at the top will do business. There is a sense that Arsenal may do in midfield.”