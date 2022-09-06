Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.
Football
Greg James hailed Leeds fans’ musical skills.
the @LUFC version of @EstelleDarlings American Boy sounds so good 😌 ⚽@gregjames pic.twitter.com/MmbOztnslV
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 6, 2022
Gary Neville got talking.
Introducing The Overlap Fan Debate Xtra !
This week we talk United v Arsenal with the fans . The highs and lows , both clubs transfer windows and who will finish in the Top 4 .
Have a watch if you like 👍 https://t.co/H5DJLPuTG5 pic.twitter.com/QsY7pcgt4n
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 6, 2022
Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor.
It's not just your happy place, @jordannorth1 ☺️ pic.twitter.com/n0a70oVLFz
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 6, 2022
Old school!
Back to school kids! @rioferdy5 @LUFC @Original_Dubes pic.twitter.com/9aXrivaovc
— Dominic Matteo (@Dominicmatteo21) September 6, 2022
Busy day for Ian Wright.
😎 @WrightysHouse done. Now to Stoke for the Lionesses. Hopefully Sarina gives the rest of the squad some minutes in front of a bit crowd! pic.twitter.com/SUtTTPu1Ms
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 6, 2022
So busy he made a typo…
BIG! 🥲
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 6, 2022
Cricket
Stuart Broad was up for the challenge.
Yorkshire enjoyed George Hill’s heroics.
Suresh Raina hung up his bat.
It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022
A big day for Lauren Bell.
A first IT20 call-up for @_laurenbell2! 👏
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2022
Boxing
For the avoidance of doubt, Tyson Fury was serious.
This is easy fight to make normal champion to challenger privileges, & I’m 100% serious 🧐
Let’s rumble uk 🇬🇧 https://t.co/tV2CeNXOyg
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 6, 2022
60-40. pic.twitter.com/55eFxoJ5WH
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 6, 2022
Frank Bruno wants it to happen.
Morning so @Tyson_Fury has called out @anthonyjoshua its a fight I want to see in boxing terms its the Battle of Britain please Promoter's @EddieHearn @frankwarren_tv get the date confirmed asap. The UK have not got much to look forward to & this will be an early Xmas present! pic.twitter.com/mBxMiiPqU0
— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 6, 2022
Gennady Golovkin was counting down.
Fight week is almost here 🦾#caneloGGG3 #triloGGGy pic.twitter.com/P0F4m425jt
— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) September 6, 2022
Tennis
Petra Kvitova said goodbye to the US Open.
Appreciated every moment on the court here in NYC. It was an amazing ride but it came to an end today on beautiful Arthur Ashe stadium. Thank you to the fans for your great support here – I have more incredible memories to take home with me ❤️ @usopen pic.twitter.com/gn6MvFSobk
— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 6, 2022
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were excited for Wentworth Week.
It’s wentworth week….I’m excited 😏 pic.twitter.com/ECqF02Aazs
— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) September 6, 2022
It’s nice to be back at Wentworth for the @BMWPGA Looking forward to the first of three @DPWorldTour events to finish off my season. pic.twitter.com/TZ96UdiGSO
— Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) September 6, 2022
Formula One
Mirror, no signal, manoeuvre.
Full sending it down the straight with Fernando 🤩#F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/OEUEP3bvJl
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2022
Ferrari went yellow.
C² 💛#essereFerrari 🟡 @pumamotorsport @ferraristore pic.twitter.com/CFlDTw8oIo
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 6, 2022