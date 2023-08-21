Gary Neville gives verdict on Mason Greenwood decision by Manchester United

Gary Neville believes Manchester United have come to the correct decision after announcing Mason Greenwood will depart the club following a lengthy internal investigation.

The Crown Prosecutive Service decided not to press ahead with charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault against the 21-year-old last year, before the Premier League club launched their own investigation to determine Greenwood’s future.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the striker would leave United.

Neville was left unhappy with the lack of leadership shown by the club, and said on Sky Sports: “They've finally got there.

“I think it was clear from day one, for me and anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn't play for Manchester United again.

“I would say that the process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant and difficult situations like this, it requires authoritative leadership, that comes from the very top and Manchester United don't have that.

“On an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, there needs to be independence. It shouldn't be that Manchester United are the judge and jury on such a significant issue, not just for themselves but also for the game.

“My view is, on issues of this importance and severity, they should be dealt with independently by a panel because it's been clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and the ability to deal with this situation properly. It's been well above their grade of experience and ability.”

Greenwood spoke out after the club’s decision, insisting “I did not do the things I was accused of” but that “I fully accept I made mistakes”.

A club statement read: “Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

“Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”