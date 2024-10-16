Gary Neville: England appointing Thomas Tuchel a big blow for domestic managers

Gary Neville fears the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as England manager will have a damaging impact on coaching in the country.

The Football Association confirmed the former Chelsea boss as Gareth Southgate’s successor on Wednesday.

Ex-England defender Neville accepts Tuchel, who led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 and has also been in charge of Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain, is one of the best coaches in the world game.

However, he is concerned about the message his arrival will send to domestic managers aiming to reach the top.

Thomas Tuchel. Our #ThreeLions head coach from 2025. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England (@England) October 16, 2024

Neville told Sky Sports News: “He is a great coach, he’s got a proven track record. He’s a winner and he knows he can work with big players and handle big personalities. He ticks every single box.

“I’d love Thomas Tuchel to be a coach in the Premier League. We need the best coaches, we thrive on that. You can’t deny what Thomas Tuchel is.

“All I’m saying is English coaching is in a worse position today than it was yesterday.

“I think everyone will wish him all the best and hope he can get over the line and win a trophy but I think there are some serious questions for the FA to answer in respect of English coaches. I do think we are damaging ourselves.

“With the likes of Graham Potter and Eddie Howe, I do think there are outstanding candidates that could have been appointed that are English.”

Alan Shearer believes the FA acted quickly to bring in Tuchel because of the possibility he could become Manchester United manager.

Tuchel had been out of work since leaving Bayern at the end of last season and had been heavily linked with United should the club dispense with the services of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had also been a name in the frame and former England striker Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “If they sounded out Pep, fine, he’s the best manager in the world.

“You then have to look at what’s available to you. They’ve looked at Thomas Tuchel and have thought there is a chance he could get the Manchester United job pretty soon.

“So opportunity lies now. If they didn’t act quick they weren’t going to get one of the outstanding candidates for the job.”

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory (Adam Davy/PA)

Tuchel’s nationality will not sit well with some fans and another former England forward, Gary Lineker, admits he has mixed feelings over that issue.

Lineker said: “I don’t think it is imperative (to have an English manager). I’m not going to lose sleep over it but my personal preference would be that England has an English coach.

“For some reason English football hasn’t produced a plethora of brilliant coaches. Why that is, I don’t know.

“I respect Thomas Tuchel as a coach. I think he’s really clever. No-one will care one iota (about his nationality) if England somehow manage to win the World Cup.

“He will have done this because he would have looked at this squad and gone, ‘My goodness there’s so much talent in there’.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity of winning the greatest trophy of all and boy would I love him to do it.”

England football managers since 1963 (PA Graphics)

Another former England striker, Michael Owen, met Tuchel’s appointment with enthusiasm, writing on X: “Top quality appointment made with the new @England manager.

“A proven winner with a great understanding of the English game. My only disappointment is that he’s not English.”

Meanwhile Prince William, who is patron of the FA, has welcomed Tuchel to the job.

The Prince of Wales wrote on X: “Exciting times for @England, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins. Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W”