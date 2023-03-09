Gary Lineker ‘went too far’ with migrant Bill tweet, says senior Labour MP

Emily Thornberry Labour Gary Lineker BBC remarks Government policy migration

Gary Lineker “went too far” by comparing the Government’s small boats policy to Nazi Germany, Emily Thornberry has said as Labour figures joined the backlash against the presenter’s remarks.

The shadow attorney general insisted that while the broadcaster feels strongly about the issue, his “Germany in the 30s” comment overstepped the mark.

“I think some of the language that Gary Lineker has used in the last 24 hours has been really very unfortunate, and I wouldn’t have used some of the [comments],” Ms Thornberry told Sky.

“I just think that there is a special place in hell for the Nazis. I don’t think you should be making those comparisons. So I wouldn’t have said that. I think that he went too far.”

Ms Thornberry’s comments echo those made by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, who said that Lineker’s remarks were personally offensive because her children were descended from victims of the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, said that Labour was “borrowing from the Gary Lineker playbook” as she accused it of a confused position over illegal migration:

They’ve borrowed from Lineker’s playbook. Labour are a party of goalhangers and left-wing strikers. That doesn’t work in politics. The country needs centre forwards, people who are prepared to put the hard work in and create opportunities. And it needs a team captain with a plan. pic.twitter.com/hDNSLvNl4t — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) March 9, 2023

In response to Ms Mordaunt’s comments, Lineker tweeted: “Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy. I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch [sic.] box. Best wishes.”

Lineker and his agent held discussions with the BBC earlier on Thursday, after which he claimed that his stand-off with the corporation was at an end and he would be back presenting Match Of The Day this Saturday.

He tweeted: “Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday. Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming.”

When asked outside his home if he feared suspension, the presenter replied: “No.”