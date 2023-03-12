Gary Lineker tweet a technical breach, ex-BBC head says

Gary Lineker attending Leicester City v Chelsea on Saturday

An ex-BBC head has said Gary Lineker's tweet that criticised the government's language over its new asylum policy appeared to be a "technical breach" of impartiality rules.

Mark Thompson told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the star's status as a sports presenter meant the row had entered a "grey area".

The BBC must "strike the balance" when enforcing the rules, he added.

It comes amid uncertainly over whether Lineker will return to the BBC.

In the Sunday Mirror, Lineker's son, George, is quoted as saying he thought his father would return to presenting Match of the Day, and director general Tim Davie said on Saturday his goal was to get "Gary back on air".

Mr Thompson - who served as BBC director general between 2004 and 2012 - observed that while rules around expressing political opinions were clear for those working in the BBC's news division, they were significantly more complex for freelancers and those working in sport.

"I think what the BBC has walked into is the 21st Century," Mr Thompson told the programme. "New behaviours, new public attitudes, new understandable attitudes from individuals - for example a freelancer like Gary Lineker - therefore there is a need to think carefully about where to strike the balance."

And he urged the BBC "to calm down, ignore the papers" and to chart a course forward for both the organisation and Lineker.

Peter Salmon, who was the corporation's head of sport under Mr Thompson, said the BBC's impartiality guidelines were "opaque" and urged bosses to "get this sorted out".

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - who earlier said he "profoundly" disagreed with Lineker's tweet - told the programme that he thought "making sure the BBC maintains its reputation for independence and impartiality is the outcome that matters most".

And he defended the right of some of his colleagues in the Conservative Party to criticise the presenter, telling the programme that the UK is a "robust democracy, and if someone says something you disagree with MPs do what they cant do in Russia or China, they speak up".