BBC tells Gary Lineker to step back from Match of the Day after migrant Nazi jibe

The BBC has told Gary Lineker to step down as presenter of Match of the Day after a row over him comparing the Government's migration policy to Nazi Germany.

The presenter, who is paid £1.35 million by the corporation, had been under mounting pressure from Tory MPs over his response to a Home Office video in which Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, unveiled her new plan to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote on Twitter, then added: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s…”

As recently as Thursday afternoon, Mr Lineker had publicly told his 8.7 million Twitter followers that he was "very much looking forward to presenting Match of the Day on Saturday".

However, on Friday afternoon a BBC spokesman said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

The BBC's highest-paid star openly defied the broadcaster by renewing his attack on the Government with a string of comments on social media, and sharing a tweet which read: “Gary Lineker is entitled to say what he likes.”

BBC managers were said to be furious about Lineker’s latest comments after he was told by Tim Davie, the director general, to stay away from politics last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.