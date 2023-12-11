Gary Lineker sparks fresh BBC impartiality row as he signs an open letter criticising Rwanda policy

Gary Lineker has been outspoken on the issue of the Government’s attitude to refugees (James Manning/PA) (PA Archive)

Gary Lineker has sparked another BBC impartiality row after he signed an open letter alongside Succession star Brian Cox criticising the Government’s Rwanda policy.

The Match of the Day host was one of the high-profile signatories calling for the Government to scrap its Rwanda scheme and for political leaders to come up with a "fair new plan for refugees".

They branded Britain's refugee system "ever-more uncaring, chaotic and costly", and said asylum policies are not working.

But the Former England footballer’s intervention has led to outcry from politicians, with one telling him: "Put a sock in it," the MailOnline reports.

The letter, co-ordinated by campaign coalition Together With Refugees, stated: "Our Government is still trying to banish people fleeing persecution to Rwanda despite the highest court in the land ruling the scheme unlawful.

"Tens of thousands of people are stuck in limbo waiting for their refugee protection to be processed, separated from their families and barred from working.

"These policies aren't working for refugees and they aren't working for local communities.

"That's why we have come together to say we've had enough. Enough of the division. Enough of the short-term thinking. Enough of the wasted human potential. And it's why we now call for something better."

Lineker, who has been outspoken on the issue of the Government's attitude to refugees, added: "We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities.

"That's why I'm backing this new campaign - because fair really can begin here."

But Lineker's remarks provoked reactions from Tory MPs, who called for BBC director-general Tim Davie to intervene.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said Lineker should stick to TV and questioned whether the Match of the Day host should continue expressing political views.

Asked if Lineker should express his views on the Rwanda policy while working for the BBC, Defence Secretary Mr Shapps told Times Radio: "No. And he's been through all of this before. The BBC have told him he shouldn't do this type of thing but still it continues.

"The point I would make to Mr Lineker is: what is right or moral about having people trafficked dangerously across the English Channel, losing their lives at sea, illegally entering the country? That is not a civilised, morally correct thing to do."

He added: "I just fundamentally disagree with him. What happens to him next is up to the BBC.

"As far as I see it, they have issued previous warnings to him, so it'll be interesting to see what they do and say at this point.

"I know millions of people watch him for his football commentary and TV presenting, I would have thought it's better to stick with that."

Stoke-on-Trent North MP, Jonathan Gullis told the MailOnline: "This is yet again another breach by Gary Lineker that goes against the BBC's impartiality rules.

“But, sadly, spineless Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to him previously.

“Either the BBC enforces the rules its presenters are bound by, or they no longer receive funding from the British taxpayer.”

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson said: “For once in his life, Gary's absolutely right – we do need a system that reflects the will of the British people.

“What the people want is to stop the boats and to tell overpaid crisp salesmen to put a sock in it.

“Alongside cracking down on illegal migration, we need another robust system which keeps Lineker as far away from the public as possible, to give us all a rest from his Left-wing, out-of-touch nonsense.”

Dartford MP Gareth Johnson said: “Yet again BBC presenters are ignoring the BBC's own guidelines by publicly campaigning. They seem to be laughing at their own bosses.”

Former England striker Lineker caused controversy earlier this year after criticising the Government's Illegal Immigration Bill - by posting a tweet in which he likened the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans to that used in 1930s Germany.

It sparked a high-profile impartiality row at the BBC, leading to Lineker's brief suspension and numerous colleagues threatening to boycott Match Of The Day in solidarity with the presenter.

The BBC subsequently updated its social media rules for presenters of its flagship shows.

A BBC spokesman said: “Like all freelance presenters, Gary is free to contribute to projects for third parties, as long as these do not conflict with his BBC commitments; do not breach guidelines on conflicts of interest; nor bring the BBC into disrepute, and he does so regularly.”