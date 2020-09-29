Gary Lineker questions whether BBC will have power to remove staff from Twitter

Gary Lineker has appeared to question whether the BBC would have the power to remove its staff from Twitter.

He made the comments after the corporation’s director-general told MPs that new rules on social media use by employees would mean the corporation would be able to “take people off Twitter”.

In his first appearance before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, Tim Davie added the new rules were “imminent” and would cover those working in news, current affairs and beyond.

Match Of The Day presenter Lineker, who has recently taken a pay cut at the BBC, shared an article reporting Mr Davie’s comments alongside a post, saying: “I think only Twitter can take people off Twitter.”

The former footballer has become known for being forthright with his views on the social media platform and has spoken out on topics including Brexit, racism and coronavirus.

In a separate post, Lineker appeared to joke about the BBC’s plans to change its social media rules.

“Think I’ve got it: no more than six people that work with the BBC can tweet together in a pub after 10pm,” he wrote.

Lineker has recently signed a new five-year contract with the broadcaster with a 23% pay cut – from £1.75 million to around £1.35 million.

Mr Davie said: “We are going to be publishing in the next few weeks, and this is imminent, clear social media guidelines, and they will cover both news and current affairs, and beyond news and current affairs.

“We will have, within those guidelines, the enforcement policies will be very clear.

“We will be able to take disciplinary action. We will be able to take people off Twitter. I know people want to see hard action on this.”

“I am prepared to take the appropriate disciplinary action, all the way to termination,” Mr Davie added.

When asked for further details on how this would be enforced, the BBC said only that the guidelines would be released in the coming weeks.

Mr Davie later added: “I would note that Gary Lineker has actually been very clear in his statements recently, saying ‘I understand I have responsibilities when working at the BBC’.

“Those responsibilities will be clearly laid out and my belief is, as I say, I am now the director-general so I am running the show, and in my view party political statements are not the right thing for people to be making if they are, as part of an impartial news organisation.

