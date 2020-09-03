Have your say: Do you agree with celebrities like Gary Lineker opening their homes to refugees?

Having been critical of the government's response to migrants crossing the Channel, Gary Linker is set to welcome a refugee into his home to live with him.

The Match of the Day presenter previously described the government as “heartless and completely without empathy” for how they have handled the crossings.

The 59-year-old told The Mirror that he did not know who would be coming to live with him at his £4m mansion, which is first being assessed by the charity Refugees at Home.

It was revealed that a record 409 people arrived at the UK on Wednesday following another Channel crossing.

