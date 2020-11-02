Gary Lineker not concerned about BBC's social media policy as he 'tweets sensibly'

Gary Lineker attends the World Premiere of 'Make Us Dream' at The Curzon Soho on November 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker has said he is not concerned about the BBC’s warning to its stars regarding their social media activity as he feels he “tweets sensibly” and will “continue to do so”.

Tim Davie, the broadcaster’s new director-general, revealed last month he expects the BBC’s stars to show impartiality and not to “express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects”.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday (2 November), Lineker, an avid Twitter user, was asked about the changes.

The 59-year-old said: “I really don’t see them as much different. Because we’ve all known on the BBC that we try and avoid having a preference on party politics.

“I think there is a way of doing that and I’ve had conversations with Tim [Davie] and he’s been perfectly happy with the way my social media is.

“So, I don’t really see there’s any significant change… they have obviously been attributable to people who work in news or current affairs.

“That has kind of spread out a little bit, but I am fairly confident that I tweet sensibly and I will continue to do so.”

The appearance also saw Lineker asked about Rasheed, the refugee who stayed at Lineker’s house recently.

He shared: “He was a lovely guy, honestly, it was a brilliant experience. He was very sweet and charming. He cooked for me and I cooked for him lots, which I like to do.

“He was great for my boys, they spent a bit of time in his company. [He] actually cooked for them one night when I was working, to share his experiences and he gave them such a great perspective on life.

“Because honestly my boys are privileged… One of them said to me, ‘It’s been so good to have Rasheed here’… they learnt so much about what life is like for so many.”

He added: “The truth is that immigrants to this country or refugees, whatever you want to call them, do eventually contribute so much to our society.

“Imagine if it happened here and we were suddenly bombed or there was some desperate regime. Imagine what it takes to want to leave your country to find a home somewhere else and safety.”

