Gary Lineker will not present FA Cup coverage after losing his voice

Gary Lineker on 19 March

Gary Lineker will not present FA Cup quarter-final coverage as planned on Sunday after losing his voice.

He had returned to BBC football shows on Saturday, having been taken off air following an impartiality row with the BBC.

Alex Scott will present instead as Brighton face Grimsby, the BBC said.

Lineker could be heard struggling with his voice on Saturday's live coverage of Manchester City v Burnley, and it deteriorated overnight.

On Monday the BBC said it would hold an independent review of its social media guidelines, particularly for freelancers like Lineker.

But they said the 62-year-old could return in the meantime.