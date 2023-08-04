Gary Lineker: M&S shoppers gave me a standing ovation after BBC suspension

Gary Lineker believes the BBC should be more bullish and emphasise its strengths - Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph

Barnes, the riverside refuge that Gary Lineker calls home, is a place where the chic of London melds with the comfort of a village. It looks at face value as if it is all upscale boutiques and brasseries, but it also harbours a farmers’ market and a duck pond. You see why it has doubled as a celebrity sanctuary for decades. And yet for a few head-spinning days in March, it felt, for the country’s most politically-engaged former footballer, more like a gilded cage.

Each morning, Lineker would open the front door to take his dog for a walk, only to encounter a size of media scrum at which even Beyoncé might have baulked. As affably as he has tried to shoulder the burden of fame, he was finding the forest of boom mikes and long lenses a trial. So he decided, out of both mischief and exasperation, to make a dash for it.

“I remember going to lunch with some friends in town and thinking, ‘Oh God, I don’t want this lot following me, or being outside the restaurant,’” he says. “I always take public transport anyway. It’s normally about a six-minute walk, so I left it until three or four minutes before the train was due, telling them, ‘I’m late, I’ve got to run.’ Except they all started running after me with cameras. There was one younger guy with this huge muffler. He’s chasing me and I’m sprinting away from him. He yells, ‘Gary, you’re quicker than us!’ I shout back, ‘You’re half my age!’ I did get on the platform in the end, but I almost had a bloody heart attack.”

In that febrile period, Lineker, 62, was the most scrutinised figure in the country. He was at the top of every nightly news bulletin for a week. He was the main subject of discussion at Prime Minister’s Questions. His suspension as host of Match of the Day sparked such a conflagration at the BBC that it came close to costing Tim Davie, the director-general, his job. Bewildering as it is to recall now, it all sprang from one tweet – not even a public tweet, but a direct response to one Twitter user who claimed he was “out of order” for describing Suella Braverman’s plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel as “beyond awful.”

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people, in language not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s,” Lineker replied. “And I’m out of order?” Cue mayhem, as a chorus of voices denounced him for his choice of comparison. Full disclosure: I was one of them, arguing, as I still would, that it is unwise for those in Lineker’s position to invoke the worst barbarity in human history in advancing their opinions in the present day.

A Twitter reply on the subject of Suella Braverman's migrant policy saw Lineker taken off air - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

But he bears no evident grudge. We meet in the top floor of Barnes’ Olympic Studios, the lovingly-restored building where the Rolling Stones recorded six albums, and for 40 minutes he is unfailingly polite. For all that Lineker can attract intense vitriol, easily characterised as high priest of a bleeding-heart liberal elite, one quality that should not go unmentioned is his thick skin. He does not shirk a question, and there are no PRs policing the interview. Given his recent history of making remarks that trigger convulsions at the highest levels of government, this is a pleasant surprise.

“I’m absolutely baffled by the obsession of some of our media with what I say,” he reflects. “I don’t understand it. I don’t preach, I don’t tell people what to do. I’ve deliberately avoided doing that. I’m just a bloke who used to play football and who now talks about it. I have an interest in politics, but I’m not running for parliament or anything like that. I just give my views on things.”

It is his employer’s foundational principle of impartiality that has made giving these views problematic. Amid the Braverman furore, Lineker insisted that, as a freelance contributor for the BBC – albeit its highest earner, on a £1.35 million-a-year salary – he had nothing in his contract to stop him pronouncing on issues beyond football. Davie disagreed. He could hardly do otherwise, having declared on his appointment in 2020: “If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media, then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC.”

So was it to be one rule for the superstar presenter and another for everybody else? Davie pressed the nuclear button, removing Lineker from Match of the Day duties to demonstrate that no one was above his rules. The move backfired so spectacularly that within 24 hours, every pundit and commentator had also withdrawn in solidarity with their martyred host. The resulting programme, denuded of any theme music or linking segments, was so threadbare it looked as if it had been beamed in from Pyongyang. “I thought it was all pretty sad,” Lineker says. “But what the boys did was incredible.”

Lineker alongside regular Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright - BBC/Pete Dadds

When he found out that “the boys”, namely Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, were standing down from the sofa to protest against his treatment, Lineker became emotional. “It was incredibly moving. For me, as the person they stood up for, it meant a lot. I cried in the back of the taxi.”

The support extended far beyond his fellow studio celebrities. Indeed, one of Lineker’s most memorable experiences of the forces he had unleashed came when he popped out for some groceries. “I recall walking to M&S two or three days in, and I got a standing ovation,” he says. “Well, I suppose everybody’s standing in M&S, but even so.”

He grins knowingly. Lineker is familiar enough with his polarising public image to realise how this might be construed: the hero of the bien pensant chattering classes, hailed all the way from the organic poultry aisle to the luxury dessert section. “Oh, it was really cringe,” he admits. “I didn’t know what to do. I just thought, ‘Please stop.’” I check whether this was the branch of M&S in Barnes. “It was,” he confirms, with another knowing smile. “Of course it was.”

Lineker is on safe ground here in Barnes, in the heart of Liberal Democrat territory. He has long claimed not to be party political and is fond of advocating a middle ground, a path between what he perceives as the noisy extremes. “I don’t think that most people like this nonsense of shouting at people from the other side,” he says. “Look at the way it’s starting to shape up for the next election, it’s so aggressive and hateful. Most of us are not that way at all. Most people in this country are really good, kind people who don’t want to get involved in that stuff. But they are being fed these drips of nastiness.”

It is a curiosity of the age that Lineker has become a lightning rod in the culture wars. Just last weekend, he was included in one Sunday newspaper on a “woke list”, alongside self-publicising barrister Jolyon Maugham and Dame Allison Rose, forced to resign as NatWest chief after Nigel Farage found his Coutts account cancelled for alleged “xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views”.

“You have to laugh, in a way,” Lineker says. “But the list is there to try to get people to dislike you. I would ask you, what is ‘woke’? Is it a bad thing? Is it just referring to people who have some kind of social conscience? I don’t necessarily find being called woke an insult. So, it’s a strange one. But if you keep putting it out there that ‘woke is bad, woke is bad’, people will eventually believe that it is, whatever ‘woke’ may be.”

Lineker does not feel insulted by being labelled woke - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

I suggest that while it originally meant a heightened awareness of social injustice, it now tends to be applied to people trying to burnish their image or advertise fashionably worthy credentials. “Yes, but what that ends up getting you is a lot of abuse,” he counters. “So, I think it means the complete opposite to that. You’ve got to be fairly secure in yourself to stand up for people at the moment, because you know that you’re going to be accused of wokery. Or whatever it was before: virtue-signalling? It’s the same argument. It’s saying, ‘Do-gooders, they’re no good either.’

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I’ve never fully understood it. And I never feel insulted by it - because I think it’s a compliment.”

After a battle with the BBC that consumed national discourse, Lineker won. There is no other way of putting it: he was reinstated on air the following Saturday, without the need for any apology and amid many breathless homilies that he had scored a victory for free speech. Lineker, you sensed, rather enjoyed this portrayal, given how he promptly changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of himself besides a George Orwell quotation outside Broadcasting House: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

Even after that bruising media circus, Lineker is not exactly backward in coming forward. In the past seven days alone, he has amplified tweets on everything from fossil fuels emissions to Rishi Sunak’s family connections. It makes you wonder whether there has been any toughening of the BBC’s social media guidelines at all. “I believe it’s under review,” he says. “I don’t know the results yet.”

Gary Lineker receives warm applause from the crowd at Wimbledon this year - Getty Images/Julian Finney

In the meantime, he appears quite content to keep flinging himself into the fire. When I question whether people who had gone through what he did in March would be terrified of putting their heads above the parapet again, he shuffles slightly, before saying: “Well, I’m a bit stubborn. The more I’m told not to do something, the more I want to do it.

“I always try to be sensible, but some people take things the wrong way or read too much into it. That’s the very nature of the written word. When you send someone a text, sometimes people misunderstand it. We’ve all done that. I always think quite deeply before I tweet. Particularly with political tweets. If I’m even one or two per cent doubtful, I won’t send it.”

Lineker does not wish to sound too triumphalist. There were several unpleasant dimensions to the way the BBC saga played out, not least the backlash that many blameless radio commentators faced for crossing an imaginary picket line. On a Match of the Day-less weekend, a few turned up for duty on Radio Five Live and were, outrageously, condemned by social media trolls as “scabs”. “I didn’t have a problem with anybody doing their work,” he explains. “I didn’t want to put people under pressure in that way. I wasn’t involved in it, it just happened.”

Today, he is at pains to strike a more emollient tone. “We’re on the same team. Sometimes, at the BBC, we get too fearful, rather than trying to tell people what we’re good at. It’s amazing what the BBC offers. I know the licence fee splits people, but it’s amazing value for money. What you get for it, when it’s basically the price of a cup of coffee a week, is quite something. Sometimes we need to stand up and yell at people about how good it is, rather than being scared and intimidated by the people who just want to defund the BBC anyway. Instead of pandering to them, let’s talk about ourselves. You always get that ‘we pay your wages’ thing. But I’ve been at the BBC a long time. I love the BBC and I always will.”

💥 Big podcast news: from the producers that brought you @RestIsPolitics & @TheRestHistory, we bring you @restisfootball with yours truly, @alanshearer & @MicahRichards. There’ll be 2 or more episodes a week including a regular Q&A. And surprise, surprise, we’ll discuss all… pic.twitter.com/F6sJt2FE5Z — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 4, 2023

After one Golden Boot and 48 goals for England, Lineker’s is taking his reinvention as an homme sérieux a step further with his growing investment in the podcast industry. It is his Goalhanger Productions company that lies behind The Rest Is Politics, helmed by Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell, which credits itself with reviving the “lost art of disagreeing agreeably”. Campbell, one of Lineker’s staunchest defenders throughout the BBC power struggle, did not take kindly to having this business link pointed out by presenter Ben Brown, lashing out at the corporation’s “craven political cowardice”.

There are two schools of thought about The Rest Is Politics: one is that it aspires to a more honourable, less adversarial style of debating, the other is that it caters overwhelmingly to the “centrist dad” demographic. Either way, it is phenomenally successful, topping the Apple charts with listeners, on average, in their early 30s. “We’re debunking the argument that young people don’t have an attention span,” Lineker says. “One of my favourite episodes was with John Major. It did slightly make me wonder why we haven’t got that level of politician now.”

In terms of restless energy, Lineker still seems remarkably youthful. For a start, he is one of the very few 62-year-old men who can successfully carry off the white T-shirt look. And while his brand of blokey quipping feels ubiquitous already, he has an appetite to keep broadcasting, with the maiden episode of The Rest is Football podcast – where he will be flanked by erstwhile sidekicks Shearer and Micah Richards – due on Monday. Can he ever imagine a future beyond the BBC? After all, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel seem to be thriving on The News Agents, liberated from impartiality strictures. “They had way more restrictions than me, being in news and current affairs. But I imagine they do feel a bit freer now.”

Lineker's attention is still very much focused on football - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

He has floated the idea of a memoir and is adamant he wants to produce it without a ghostwriter. For now, when he is not making his incendiary forays into politics, it is football that monopolises his attention. “I still watch incredible amounts of the game, it’s quite embarrassing really. Some days I’ll watch five games from three different leagues.”

There are instances when his twin passions of football and politics collide. Take this summer’s glut of transfers from the Premier League to Saudi Arabia, with Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, facing fierce criticism for joining Al-Ettifaq on £700,000 a week. One moment, Henderson is winning awards as an ally of the gay community. The next, he is being paid by a regime that criminalises homosexuality. Does that not dent his reputation as a man of conviction?

“He has not done anything evil,” Lineker says. “Look, I went to Japan at the end of my career for two years. There weren’t the same human rights issues, but still people had a pop, saying, ‘Oh, he has just gone for money.’ It was partly true. It’s very easy to be judgmental and holier-than-thou. But if somebody throws these numbers around, it’s a tough decision for anyone. I’m not going to sit here and say I would turn it down, because I don’t know whether I would. Money is not everything, but it helps.”

Lineker, who has perhaps the most widely-publicised salary in the land, can attest to the virtues of financial security. It has afforded him the comfort to expand his interests, to test the limits of acceptable political expression at the BBC, and even – most extraordinarily of all – to be acclaimed as the sage of south-west London at his local M&S.

