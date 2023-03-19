How Gary Lineker’s influence at the BBC stretches far beyond Match of the Day

Lineker

Taken at face value, the “I am Spartacus” response to Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day ban earlier this month was a principled display of solidarity by his BBC colleagues.

Led by Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, one big name after another downed microphones to stand behind Lineker in his row with director general Tim Davie. On Twitter and in TV and radio studios, righteous fury against BBC management was whipped up by master of spin Alastair Campbell.

Lineker later told his family the show of support, particularly from Wright and Shearer, had left him tearful.

Whether it came as a complete surprise is another matter. Shearer, Wright and Campbell are among the many famous names, many of them BBC regulars, who top up their pay by working for Lineker’s production companies.

None of them make any secret of the fact, and Campbell, in particular, makes repeated references to the fact that his The Rest Is Politics podcast – co-hosted by former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart – is produced by Goalhanger Podcasts, of which Lineker is the biggest shareholder.

The events of the past fortnight have, though, raised fresh questions about the BBC’s relationship with Lineker, 62, whose connections with some colleagues – including financial links in many cases – run deeper than simply sharing the same studio.

In all, more than a dozen current or former BBC broadcasters have worked on podcasts or television programmes made by Lineker’s production companies. Others share the same agent as Lineker, including two of Match of the Day’s most established commentators.

The symbiotic relationship between Lineker and some of his colleagues means his influence at the BBC is greater than simply that of a famous name with a large fan base, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Lineker’s standoff with Davie.

Wright, showing the turn of pace that made him an Arsenal legend, was quickest off the mark when the BBC announced on Friday last week that Lineker would be “stepping back” from his Match of the Day duties following the row over his tweets about the Government’s migration policy.

Lineker, Wright and Shearer all present the Match of the Day podcast - Kieran Clarke

“Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity,” he wrote on Twitter. An hour later, Shearer tweeted that he had told the BBC he too was refusing to appear, and Micah Richards, who has become a near-permanent fixture on Saturday’s edition of Match of the Day, tweeted that he was not due to be working on the show the following day, “but if I was, I would find myself taking the same decision that [Wright] and [Shearer] have”.

All three are current or former pundits on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, which is broadcast on BBC One and BBC Sounds, and is made by Goalhanger Podcasts (named after Lineker’s playing days, when he would hang near the goalmouth waiting for chances to come his way). The BBC confirmed that Shearer and Richards (and previously Wright) are paid by Goalhanger, which is in turn paid by BBC Sport using licence fee money.

The arrangement also means that Lineker’s £1.35 million salary, by far the highest of any BBC presenter, does not represent the full extent of his BBC earnings.

In 2020 he took a well-publicised pay cut from his previous salary of £1.75m, but he has been able to soften the blow by topping up his earnings via Goalhanger.

Wright has also appeared in programmes made by Goalhanger Films, of which Lineker is a director. Between 2016 and 2019 Goalhanger and the BBC co-produced The Premier League Show, which was hosted by Gabby Logan and featured interviews conducted by Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas (seen by some at the BBC as the likely heir to Lineker’s seat) and Dion Dublin, as well as BBC radio summariser Trevor Sinclair, former BBC Sports presenter Dan Walker and current commentator Steve Bower. As with the podcasts, Goalhanger is paid by the BBC, which in turn pays those who appear on the programmes.

By the time the staff revolt got into full swing, Davie was in the US on a business trip - AFP

The BBC has not disclosed how much the Goalhanger companies are paid, and details of their revenue are not contained in Companies House filings.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Gary is a freelance presenter and his BBC pay for that role is published annually, under transparency obligations in the BBC Charter.

“This is entirely separate to any programmes the BBC commissions from Goalhanger Productions, an independent production company. The BBC works with hundreds of independent production companies in line with our published guidelines on commissioning. Independent production companies are responsible for their own budgets.”

Bower is one of two Match of the Day commentators represented by Jon Holmes, who has been Lineker’s agent for more than 40 years. The other is Guy Mowbray, who tweeted last Saturday that he was “very proud of the solidarity shown by the MOTD team”.

The following day, Mowbray updated football fans by saying that there would be no commentary on Match of the Day 2’s football coverage, and that “the scheduled commentary team are in full agreement with our BBC Sport colleagues. We hope that a resolution can be found ASAP”. It was retweeted by Bower with a “fingers crossed” emoji. Also in Holmes’s stable is former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock, another pundit on Match of the Day.

Mowbray’s suggestion that there was “full agreement” among BBC Sport staff over the weekend walkout was not quite accurate.

Some, particularly on Radio 5 Live, did turn up for work last Saturday, including commentators Ian Dennis, John Southall and Alastair Bruce-Ball. Dennis told listeners on Saturday afternoon that it was a “difficult time” for everyone working in BBC Sport, but as a “staff member” he had decided to do what he does every weekend and “provide a service to you, the audience”.

That audience, of course, is made up of licence fee payers, who fund the salaries of Dennis and Southall, as well as Lineker, Shearer and the rest.

Behind the scenes, sympathy with Lineker was far from universal. Some BBC staff felt he had overstepped the mark with his tweet comparing the Government’s migration policy to the language of Nazi Germany, while others felt anything but solidarity with multi-millionaire ex-footballers who do not have to worry about paying mortgages and supporting families on modest salaries. Union reps had advised BBC workers that because the walk-out was not an official strike, they would not be covered by employment law, leaving them in a vulnerable position if managers decided to make an example of them.

Their reward for doing the right thing for their audience was to be called “scabs” on social media.

One well-placed source said: “This has exposed a clear split between the highest paid talent and those staffers who have been delivering week in and out for decades. It’s a disgrace that the likes of Ali Bruce-Ball ended up getting criticism for this.

Lineker’s £1.35 million salary, by far the highest of any BBC presenter, does not represent the full extent of his BBC earnings - Getty

“The 5 Live commentary team are among the most popular members of staff within BBC Sport. They should not have been getting it in the neck for turning up to work.”

Some members of staff undoubtedly did feel genuine loyalty towards Lineker, while others were motivated by a desire to back his stance on the freedom to express his views, or on the issue of migration itself.

Others, however, stayed away from work because they feared being the subject of social media pile-ons if they dared to go against Lineker, Campbell and his influential supporters.

“To be quite honest, what pushed me over the edge was the knowledge we would get battered if we carried on,” said one.

Some BBC staff have made the point that Lineker could have used his captive audience on Twitter or during the daily doorstepping of his home by journalists to express support for colleagues who were keeping BBC Sport on air in his absence or to acknowledge the position they had been put in. Instead, it was Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman, who had joined the boycott, who spoke up for those putting their loyalty to the BBC ahead of their loyalty to Lineker.

When he returned to the airwaves following the BBC’s climbdown, he told 5 Live listeners that he was sorry for the disruption, that he could understand if they were “angry”, and that: “I would personally like to acknowledge all of those who worked behind the scenes on 5 Live sport and at BBC Sport and those staff members who were on air who were put in difficult, uncomfortable positions through absolutely no fault of their own.

“They have been at the receiving end of abuse for just doing their jobs. It is disgusting and unfair.”

Former player Chris Sutton, working alongside him, expressed his “total admiration” for Dennis, Bruce-Ball and others, who had been “subjected to abhorrent abuse for basically doing the job they”re contracted to do”.

He added: “Let’s be clear, this wasn’t a strike. It was a situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC hierarchy and, as Ian Dennis said on Saturday afternoon, it’s important for 5 Live to provide a service for its audience and licence payers and I totally agree with that.”

The 5Live and Match of the Day presenter Chapman said he believed 'there are lessons to be learnt by all involved' - Mike Egerton

The level of disquiet among some BBC staff was expressed far more bluntly when Davie travelled to the BBC Sport headquarters in Salford, Greater Manchester on Tuesday.

Together with chief content officer Charlotte Moore, the director general arranged two meetings, one with production staff and the other with on-air staff, at which they were accused by some of “capitulating” to Lineker.

People who were present at the meetings described a “sliding scale of anger”, with some directing their complaints towards Davie for rolling over, while others reserved their bile for Lineker himself.

One complaint was that “multi-millionaire presenters are now drawing the picket lines and expecting everyone else to join in”, while others pointed out that Lineker, who had been spoken to several times in the past, should have known what to expect. Contrary to what Lineker’s outriders might believe, not all BBC staff are of the opinion that sports presenters should be free to express political views, as many accept that the price of working for an impartial publicly-funded broadcaster is buttoning your lip.

Not only have BBC staffers been reluctant to criticise Lineker publicly over the past week, but few even have the courage to speak off the record, fearing repercussions within the corporation if they are suspected of talking to the media.

Former colleagues, however, have been keen to point out that Lineker owes his highly lucrative presenting career to the BBC, which turned him from a “wooden” pundit into one of the slickest hosts on the small screen.

Brian Barwick, the former head of BBC Sport and editor of Match of the Day, is widely credited for Lineker’s transformation.

“For years, there was much goodwill between Lineker and the BBC – he was very open in his gratitude to executives for sticking by him when, quite frankly, he wasn’t very good on air,” said one who worked with them.

“But there has been a power shift in more recent years.”

Had it not been for Dennis, whose decision to do his job last Saturday halted the domino effect among BBC Sport staff, the events of last weekend could have been far worse.

The crisis might have been avoided if Davie had acted more swiftly in deciding how to sanction Lineker, but instead it took until the afternoon of Friday March 10 for Davie to announce Lineker’s suspension – a full three days after the presenter’s controversial tweets.

Lineker’s agent Jon Holmes has said that after Lineker and Davie failed to settle their differences, the presenter asked him to “sort it out” and Holmes was summoned to a meeting at Broadcasting House in London at 2.30pm that Friday.

No agreement was reached, and Holmes said he was on the Tube when the BBC announced that Lineker had been taken off air.

By the time the staff revolt got into full swing, Davie was in the US on a business trip. In theory, several of Lineker’s supposed bosses, including Barbara Slater, the BBC’s director of sport, and Steve Rudge, the head of football, could have intervened, but such is Lineker’s special status within the corporation that Davie was dealing with him directly, with the help of head of corporate affairs Alice Macandrew.

In Salford, editors made little effort to persuade staff to carry on amid chaotic scenes as staff and freelancers phoned in on Friday evening and Saturday morning. “The biggest frustration for most people was that this all escalated after 1pm on Friday,” one source said. “Some people had already started travelling for games. It was just completely unnecessary. Had the BBC moved quicker with Lineker, the weekend’s coverage could have been saved.”

Even as late as midday on Saturday, Radio 5 Live editors were unclear whether any coverage of live sport would be able to go ahead. For two hours, listeners tuning in to 5 Live heard episodes of an old podcast about Formula 1, then coverage of the Italy v Wales rugby union match in the Six Nations tournament was salvaged by taking a commentary feed from BBC Radio Wales.

Dennis bravely went ahead with his scheduled football commentary at 3pm, though without an expert summariser by his side, and was able to maintain a semblance of normality thanks to several other commentators who turned up for their shifts at other games, including Maz Farookhi, John Southall, Pat Murphy, Betty Glover, Katie Smith, Sohail Sahi, Chris Coles, Bruce-Ball and Aaron Paul. John Murray and Pat Nevin worked on Sunday.

Lineker chats with his agent Holmes during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea on March 11 - Marc Atkins/Getty

On BBC Two, live coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United went ahead using the Football Association’s in-house commentary (normally used by foreign broadcasters), provided by former BBC commentator Nigel Adderley, who later tweeted that he agreed with Lineker and wished the BBC had not used his commentary.

By Sunday Davie was back from America, and, according to Holmes, a deal was struck at around 4pm. The BBC had wanted to issue a statement saying both sides apologised for what had happened, but Holmes and Lineker refused, and so the statement amounted to nothing more than an apology by the BBC. Davie claimed in interviews that Lineker had agreed to refrain from tweeting about politics until an independent review of social media guidelines had been carried out. Lineker had other ideas, and carried on sniping at the Government.

As for the future, Lineker’s contract expires in 2025 and there have already been hints that he might give up Match of the Day to concentrate on his growing production empire.

His son George told the Daily Mirror: “Dad doesn’t know yet what the future holds for him… in the nicest of ways – and he won’t mind me saying this – he is getting old. He’s put in a great shift and when his contract expires he will be 64.

“I think maybe at that point he would want to work a bit less. But let’s see what happens, it’s early days, and it’s for him to say what he does next.”

Whether it is “for him” to decide his Match of the Day future is likely to be challenged by Davie and others, but his son’s comments mean that if Lineker does get replaced, he can point to the fact that he was looking to retire anyway.